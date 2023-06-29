Petra Kvitova recently praised Carlos Alcaraz, saying that the Spaniard was treading the same path as players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz recently secured his first grass-court title at the 2023 Cinch Championship and reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard defeated Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 39 minutes at The Queen's Club to lift the trophy.

During a recent conversation with Flash Score, Petra Kvitova expressed her admiration for Alcaraz, emphasizing his exceptional tennis skills and the beauty of his movements and returns on the court. The Czech stated that she was delighted to see the 20-year-old following in the footsteps of tennis greats like Federer and Nadal.

"I watch, I like Alcaraz a lot. He's playing great tennis, the way he moves, the things he returns. And in what a way! It's something beautiful, he can serve, he can volley... The game he's showing is really great and I'm glad someone like that is going to follow in the footsteps of Federer and Nadal. That's important for the whole of tennis," Kvitova said.

"It’s fantastic to know that I have a good level on grass" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 cinch Championships

Carlos Alcaraz had a successful debut at the Queen's Club, winning all five of his matches and securing the title. The Spaniard was elated with his victory, sharing that the title win demonstrated his ability to excel not only on clay and hardcourt, but also on the grass surface.

“It’s a great feeling to win this amazing tournament in my first appearance here. It’s fantastic to know that I have a good level on grass, and of course, it’s always special to be the champion of any tournament.” Alcaraz said after the match.

The 20-year old's only formidable challenge during the grass court ATP 500 event came in his first match against Arthur Rinderknech, with the Frenchman forcing a thrilling third-set tiebreak. Alcaraz then effortlessly sailed through his remaining matches without dropping a single set, securing his fifth title of the year to equal Daniil Medvedev's tally.

The Queens Club title win took Alcaraz's win-loss record to 40-4 for the year. The Spaniard will now look to to reach his first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinals and beyond, having been defeated by Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 last year.

Carlos Alcaraz will face tough competition at Wimbledon, especially from Novak Djokovic, who will be aiming for his third Grand Slam of the year and eighth title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

