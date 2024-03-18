Novak Djokovic showing off his basketball skills at the Los Angeles Lakers stadium, the Crypto.com Arena, has sent fans into a frenzy.

Djokovic, who hasn't had the best of starts to the 2024 season, had yet another disappointing outing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Serb received a bye in the first round due to his seeding. He won his opening round to kick off his campaign but was upset by lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round.

The 36-year-old has withdrawn from the Miami Open but decided to enjoy some basketball before heading back home. He attended the match between Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors held at the Lakers' home stadium, the Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors won 128-121 and after the match, the Serb also met up with stars such as Steph Curry and LeBron James.

Djokovic also shared a video on Instagram where he scored a scintillating long-range three-pointer at the Crypto.com Arena and followed it with LeBron James's iconic celebration. The Serb also tagged James in his caption and jokingly asked if his shot was decent.

"Not too bad ha?😜 👑@kingjames"

Fans went gaga over Djokovic's shooting skills and expressed their excitement in the comments section with one of the fans saying:

"You're goat at everything"

Another fan was delighted to see the 24-time Major champion mimicking James' celebration, saying:

"Even went for the Lebron celebration in the end."

Instagram reactions.

Here are some other reactions from the fans:

Instagram reactions.

"I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!" - Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

The Serb exiting Indian Well

Novak Djokovic recently announced that he would not be participating in the Miami Open this year.

The six-time champion was previously slated to play in the second stop of the Sunshine Double but announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he was balancing both his personal and professional schedule at this stage of his life which led to him taking this decision.

Djokovic further apologized to his fans but promised them that he was looking to return to the tournament in the future.

"Hi Miami! Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year. At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis