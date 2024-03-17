Novak Djokovic poses with Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors' win over Los Angeles Lakers, exchanges signed racquet for NBA star's jersey

Novak Djokovic recently attended the Golden State Warriors' NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers. After the match, the 24-time Grand Slam winner gave Steph Curry a signed racquet in exchange for a signed jersey.

This match marked Curry's return to the basketball court after he missed the last three games due to an ankle injury. The four-time NBA champion led the Warriors to a 128-121 win.

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists. LeBron James was the Lakers' star player yet again with 40 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

ATP World No. 1 Djokovic was in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center). The Serb headed to the court after the Warriors' win and interacted with Curry.

Djokovic went with an all-millstone gray look featuring a suit, a round-neck shirt, trousers, and casual shoes and struck a pose with Curry for the cameras.

The Warriors point guard also gave Djokovic his jersey after signing it. The 36-year-old Serb returned the favor by giving Curry a signed tennis racquet.

Novak Djokovic will not feature at the Miami Open after shock Indian Wells exit

Novak Djokovic endured a miserable outing at the ongoing BNP Paribas Open. It was the top seed's first appearance at Indian Wells after a five-year absence. He started his campaign in the Round of 64 with a gritty 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 win over Aleksandar Vukic.

The Serb faced 20-year-old Italian Luca Nardi next, where the former was the overwhelming favorite to progress. Nardi, however, stunned the World No. 1 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The Italian, ranked World No. 123 at the time of his win over the Serb, became the lowest-ranked player to defeat Djokovic across ATP Masters 1000 and Grand Slam levels.

During a press conference following his exit from the BNP Paribas Open, Djokovic was asked if he would participate in the upcoming Miami Open. The Serb refused to confirm his participation in Miami.

"Let's see, obviously 10 minutes ago I was on the court, so I'm still hot-headed a bit. I need to take a day or two and then see what I want to do next," Novak Djokovic said.

On March 16, the 24-time Grand Slam winner announced his withdrawal from the Miami Open via a social media post.

"Hi Miami! Unfortunately I won’t be playing the @MiamiOpen this year. At this stage of my career, I’m balancing my private and professional schedule. I’m sorry that I won’t experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world. I’m looking fw competing in MI in future!", Djokovic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

