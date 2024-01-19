Lindsay Davenport recently gave her thoughts on Iga Swiatek making a remarkable comeback and winning against Danielle Collins in the second round at the 2024 Australian Open. Davenport emphasized that this victory would instill "an awful lot of confidence" in the World No. 1.

Swiatek defeated Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to secure her place in the third round. The match featured the Pole facing a double-break disadvantage in the third set and then battling back from a 4-1 deficit to orchestrate a remarkable comeback by claiming five consecutive games to ultimately seal her win.

Speaking at the 'Tennis Channel Live Podcast,' Davenport gave her thoughts on Swiatek's performance in the match. She spoke about the significance of Swiatek's victory over Collins, highlighting its impact on the World No. 1's personal development and "overall belief."

"Think that’s going to be a big win for her [Iga Swiatek], just in her overall belief system. She hadn’t had a big comeback at a Major, and she was down and out. Couple questions physically though; it did look like the knee was bothering her; the movement wasn’t perfect, but her reaction after really spoke volume," Lindsay Davenport said (at 11:12).

"She sat in her chair, put the towel over her head, and was sobbing on the court. She knows this was a big win. I think her team also knows. There’s been matches in the past where she’s been overpowered; the racket’s been taken out of her hand, and she hasn’t found a way to fight through it," she added.

Davenport also commended the four-time Grand Slam champion for her emotional resilience, which allowed her to "flip the script" on Collins, who was playing her best tennis. The former World No. 1 also stated that this victory would greatly boost Swiatek's confidence for future matches.

"This was different. She really hung in there emotionally, she turned a player who was playing the best tennis that we've seen in quite some time from Danielle [Collins] and was able to flip the script, and I think this is going to give her an awful lot of confidence moving forward if she’s physically healthy," Lindsay Davenport expressed.

Iga Swiatek on her performance against Danielle Collins at Australian Open 2024: "I stopped caring how she's gonna play, I just focus on myself"

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open

Following her win against Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek gave her thoughts on the match in her post-match on-court interview.

Swiatek revealed that when the match was going against her, she mentally prepared herself to persevere until the very end and was determined to force Collins into making errors. She expressed her satisfaction in successfully executing her plan as it was no easy feat.

"No, but I went to fight till the end. I knew that she played just perfectly but it would be hard for anybody to keep that level. So I wanted to be ready when more mistakes are going to come from the other side and I just wanted to push then and I did that at the end and I'm really proud of myself because it wasn't easy," she said.

"I felt like I had the momentum going and then she started playing suddenly two times faster and I had kind of no idea how to react to that for a couple of minutes, a couple of games. But I came back and I just thought that the only thing I can focus on is myself and I stopped caring how she's gonna play. I just focus on myself," Iga Swiatek added.

Swiatek will face Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in the third round of the Australian Open.