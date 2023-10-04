"Gonna snatch another Roland Garros, isn't he?" - Rafael Nadal stepping back into training leaves tennis fans excited

Rafael Nadal is back on the tennis court again, and fans could not keep calm about this promising development.

The Spaniard has been on the sidelines since the Australian Open earlier this year. He has been battling injuries throughout 2023, with his comeback postponed several times due to a prolonged recovery period.

This forced him to withdraw from the French Open, where he was the defending champion, as well as from Wimbledon and the US Open. Nadal will not be seen on the 2023 ATP Tour anymore either.

However, he is expected to make a comeback next year and has hit the ground running to be in top form. The 37-year-old posted a clip on Instagram of his practice session at his academy. The 22-time Grand Slam champion traded a few backhands and forehands and looked in good form.

Tennis fans were over the moon to see the legend again on the court. They immediately took to social media to express their excitement for Nadal's impending return, with many outright pegging him as the favorite to win a few Grand Slams next year.

"Ladies and gentlemen, GOAT is back!" one fan said.

"The power and emotions brought by Rafa are so high. Was having a bad day and seeing this made me feel amazing again. THE KING IS WORKING AND FIGHTING !!!" another ecstatic fan wrote.

"Sign of life from Rafa (IG)," a fan said on X.

"Bro is gonna snatch another Roland Garros, isn't he?" a fan wrote.

Rafael Nadal: "My intention is that next year be my last"

Rafael Nadal

While tennis awaits the return of Rafael Nadal, the Mallorca native has already signaled that next year might be his last as a professional athlete. Ahead of the 2023 French Open, the former World No. 1 shocked the tennis world by announcing that he intended 2024 to be his last year on the ATP Tour. He does not wish to end his career without playing more tournaments.

"I don't think I deserve to end like this. I have worked hard so that my end is not here, in a press conference. I am going to fight so that the end is not like this," he said.

"My intention is that next year be my last, and to be able to play the tournaments, I want to say goodbye to those who have marked me. If you're not happy, it ends up affecting your personal life," he continued.

Moreover, the 22-time Grand Slam champion does not want fans to get their hopes too high as he is not aiming to go for glory at the Majors next year. While he may still end up winning in Melbourne or Paris, adding more trophies to his Grand Slam cabinet is not the ultimate aim for Nadal.

"Yes, I would like to play again and be competitive again, but the dream is not to come back and win Roland Garros or win Australia, so that people don't get confused, right?" he said.

"I am very aware that at the time I am in my life, all that is very far away, right? And I don't say it's impossible because in the end I say things, I have said it a thousand times, all things in sport, they change very quickly," he added.

