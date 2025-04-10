The news of Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic joining Stefanos Tsitsipas following the end of the ongoing European clay swing has taken fans over the moon. Ivanisevic recently parted ways with Elena Rybakina, which brought an end to their highly anticipated yet short-lived partnership.

Following his split with Rybakina, Ivanisevic once again became the most in-demand coach with many fans trying to deduce to whom the Croat may lend his expertise next. The cat's finally out of the bag, as according to the latest reports by La Gazzetta, Ivanisevic is set to become the coach of Tsitsipas after the 2025 French Open.

Tennis fans were euphoric after the news came out and flooded X (formerly Twitter) with excitement.

"Screaming. Crying. Throwing up. PLEASE GOD. I'VE WANTED THIS SINCE THE NOVAK SPLIT," the fan tweeted.

Another fan hoped:

"What? Hope it lasts. After RG? ST needs to win at least 1 GS.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Oh I’m gonna hallelose it," a fan exclaimed.

"This is about to change the course of history," a fan opined.

"God save ATP if this is true. My dream and bone feeling are becoming too real," a fan felt.

"Tsitsipas is winning Roland garros to impress Goran, then Wimbledon to start life together," a fan commented.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was coached by his father, Apostolos, until last year. Earlier this year, the Greek, during an episode of the Tennis Insider Podcast, explained why he made the decision to end his partnership with his father.

On the tennis side of things, the World No. 8 is already proving his mettle to his future coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas has been out of form for some time now; however, if there is a tournament where the Greek has been exhibiting his best quality tennis regardless of his form, it's the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Seeded sixth and receiving a bye into the second round, Tsitsipas had a scary start to his title defence. He had to overturn a one-set deficit to survive against the dangerous Jordan Thompson 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, following which he decimated Nuno Borges 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitispas is set to face the 13th seed, Lorenzo Musetti, next, in what will be the sixth meeting between them. The Greek leads their rivalry 5-0 and will fancy his chances of making it to the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he may face either eighth seed Alex de Minaur or 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

