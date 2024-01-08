"Got me fired up" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz reacts to Grigor Dimitrov snapping six-year title drought with Brisbane victory

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz recently showed her support for Grigor Dimitrov, who clinched his ninth ATP title, after a six-year drought, at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Dimitrov, former World No. 3, had not won a title since 2017 when he triumphed in ATP Finals. He had struggled with injuries and inconsistency in the past few years. Still, he showed signs of resurgence in 2023, reaching the final of the Paris Masters and Geneva, along with semifinal appearances in Rotterdam, Washington DC, Chengdu, and Shanghai.

The 32-year-old started the new year with a bang, winning five matches in a row to lift the Brisbane trophy for the first time in his career. He defeated players such as Andy Murray, Daniel Altmaier, Rinky Hijikata, and Jordan Thompson en route to the final, where he faced World No.8 Holger Rune. The Bulgarian showed his experience and resilience in the final, winning 7-6(5), 6-4.

Dimitrov took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the winning moments from the tournament on Sunday, January 7. He expressed gratitude for the win and thanked his family and fans for their support.

"Can’t put into words what this win means to me. Grateful for the journey to get us to this point. Will always love Brisbane. 🇦🇺 Thank you to the fans, my family, friends and my team for all of the support ❤️," Dimitrov wrote.

Dimitrov’s victory in Brisbane was well-received by his fellow players and fans, who congratulated him on social media. Among them was Jaz Agassi, who posted a comment on his Instagram post expressing her excitement, as she wrote:

"Got me fired up"

A look into Grigor Dimitrov's performance in 2024 Brisbane International

Grigor Dimitrov ended his long wait for a title by defeating Holger Rune in the final of the Brisbane International on Sunday. The Bulgarian, who was the second seed in the tournament, prevailed 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a tight match that lasted two hours and 13 minutes.

Dimitrov’s victory capped off a strong week in Brisbane, where he only dropped a single set in his five matches. He started his campaign with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the first round.

Grigor Dimitrov then beat Daniel Altmaier, 6-1, 6-2, in the second round and Rinky Hijikata, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, he defeated Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-5.

