"Great conditions for practice" - Elena Rybakina mocks the weather in Cancun while practicing for WTA Finals

Windy weather conditions in Cancun, Mexico, have apparently irked Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina recently held a practice session in Cancun ahead of her debut appearance at the WTA Finals, scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 29. She will be accompanied by the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, and Maria Sakkari.

Rybakina took to social media to share a video from her practice session. In the video, she can be seen struggling with gusts of wind while trying to hit her serves. The Kazakh apparently looked unhappy with the wind speed.

"Great conditions for practice," she wrote on her Instagram story while inserting laughing and palm-on-face emojis.

Elena Rybakina's Instagram story.

In the past few months, the 2022 Wimbledon champion has registered several protests against the WTA openly. The most recent one was her outcry against the tennis body's decision to award performance byes to players at the Japan Open. She ultimately withdrew from the Tokyo event.

Rybakina had slammed the WTA over poor scheduling at the Canadian Open in August this year. Her quarterfinal bout against Daria Kasatkina saw a 3 a.m. (local time) finish. She slammed the tennis body, saying:

“It's the first time when the match went I think that long, and we also finished so late. It's the first time and hopefully the last time because I think it's been a little bit unprofessional from the - I cannot say really the tournament because I think that the most important is the WTA here.

"Leadership is a little bit weak for now, but hopefully something is going to change because this year there were many situations which I cannot really understand."

Elena Rybakina's head-to-head record against her competitors at WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina in action: 2023 China Open

Elena Rybakina would look to make an impact on her debut appearance at the year-end championships as she takes on fellow WTA elites in Cancun, Mexico.

Rybakina has played six matches against Aryna Sabalenka so far. She trails 2-4 in the head-to-head against the World No. 1. She, however, has a positive head-to-head record of 3-1 against Iga Swiatek.

The World No. 4 would look to better her account against her opponents from the USA, including Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. She trails 0-1 against Gauff and 1-2 against Pegula in the head-to-head record.

Against Ons Jabeur, Rybakina is slightly disadvantaged with three losses in five battles. She is on par with Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari, with the head-to-head balanced at 1-1 against each.