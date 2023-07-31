"Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series" - Taylor Fritz looking forward to the American Major after winning Atlanta Open 2023

Taylor Fritz is looking forward to competing in the highly anticipated 2023 US Open following his triumph at the Atlanta Open.

Fritz defeated Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 in two hours and 16 minutes in the final to secure the ATP 250 trophy in Atlanta. Although Fritz faced a momentary setback, squandering two championship points during the second set at 6-5, he displayed remarkable composure and ultimately won the tournament. The title win marked the American's second tour-level title of the season and his sixth overall.

Following his victory, Taylor Fritz took to social media to express his delight, emphasizing the "great week" he had in Atlanta to kickstart the US Open series.

"#6 🏆 Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series 💪🏻 ," Fritz tweeted.

Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series 🏻 twitter.com/tennistv/statu… #6Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series

After the match, Taylor Fritz expressed his profound sense of belonging and warm reception in Atlanta. He joyfully acknowledged the long-awaited achievement of clinching the title, a feat he had relentlessly pursued for numerous years in the city.

"I just felt so at home and welcomed in Atlanta this week," Taylor Fritz said. "I've been coming back here for so many years, so I'm happy to finally get the title. All week, the support was amazing. I'm not from Atlanta, but it felt like I was because the support was just crazy all week long and it felt great."

Taylor Fritz will be next seen in action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 Atlanta Open

Taylor Fritz will be next seen in action at the ATP 500 event in Washington. He is also the top seed and will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament. Despite having a commendable season, the American is yet to secure a spot in the second week of Grand Slam tournaments.

Earlier this year, Fritz clinched the title at the ATP 250 Delray Beach Open, propelling him to a career-best ranking of World No. 5.

The World No. 9 continues to hold the title of the highest-ranked American player, a position he has maintained for quite some time. However, Fritz is only one spot ahead of compatriot, Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe will be seeded second in Washington and will also have high expectations entering the tournament. This is due to the recent performances that saw him enter the top 10 of the rankings for the very first time in his career.