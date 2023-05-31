Grigor Dimitrov debuted his new sponsorship with Lacoste at the 2023 French Open, joining the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in associating with the brand.

Dimitrov started his Roland Garros campaign with a bang, defeating Timofey Skatov in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. His commanding performance helped him improve to a 16-10 win-loss record for the season and 15-12 at the claycourt Major.

The Bulgarian sported his brand new Lacoste kit during the clash, after splitting with Nike. The brand also took to social media to welcome Dimitrov to the Lacoste family.

"A new crocodile had been spotted in @rolandgarros. Welcome to the #TeamLacoste, Grigor Dimitrov," the brand tweeted.

Lacoste's official social media handle also celebrated the former World No. 3's emphatic first-round victory in Paris.

"A partnership launched in-style. Grigor Dimitrov scores a straight set win to begin in Paris. Welcome to the family Grigor," a post said.

Lacoste released a commercial starring Dimitrov where he appeared in an all-white ensemble as he practiced on clay.

A fan shared an image from the commercial shoot on social media and presumed the all-white kit represented the Bulgarian's outfit for Wimbledon 2023.

Djokovic joined Lacoste as a brand ambassador in May 2017. Meanwhile, Medvedev partnered with the French brand in 2019 and debuted his new logo, designed in partnership with Lacoste, at the 2023 Australian Open.

French Open 2023: Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic through to second round, Daniil Medvedev crashes out

Grigor Dimitrov through to the second round of the 2023 French Open

Grigor Dimitrov will be up against Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the French Open. Unlike Dimitrov, Ruusuvuori's win was anything but straightforward as he battled past Gregoire Barrere in a tense five-set encounter.

After winning the first set 6-2, Rusuusuvuori was unable to carry forward his momentum as the home favorite upped his level to clinch the second and third sets. However, the Finn mounted a comeback in the fourth set before claiming the fifth set to secure a 6-2, 6-7(9), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory to book his spot against the Bulgarian.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic too enjoyed a straight-sets victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic, winning 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1). The Serb will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round in Paris.

On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev was ousted from the tournament in the first round as World No. 172 Thiago Seyboth Wild pulled off a stunning upset by defeating the second seed 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. With his win, the Brazilian advanced to the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

