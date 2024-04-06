Grigor Dimitrov finally ditches Nike sneakers, debuts new Asics shoes ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Grigor Dimitrov recently changed his sneakers sponsor from Nike to Asics ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Dimitrov had been sponsored by Nike since 2010, wearing Nike apparel along with Nike shoes- Air Zoom Vapour X. After the 2023 French Open, the Bulgarian switched his allegiance to Lacoste as he became their ambassador.

The Bulgarian continued wearing his Nike Air Zoom Vapour X even after ending his partnership as recently as the 2024 Miami Open final. But now he has been spotted wearing Asics sneakers.

Asics confirmed their partnership as they left a comment on one of Dimitrov's practice videos ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

"We like those 👟"

The Bulgarian joins Novak Djokovic on a unique list of tennis players who wear Lacoste kits but wear Asics shoes. Djokovic announced a partnership with Asics, a Japanese brand, in 2018.

Other tennis players who also wear Asics shoes are Alex de Minaur, Belina Bencic, Rohan Bopanna and Matteo Berretteni among others.

The off-court changes have not affected the Bulgarian in the slightest as he has soared to World No. 9 after reaching the final at the 2024 Miami Open. He re-entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2017.

When Grigor Dimitrov talked about being included as a NikeCourt athlete along with the likes of Andre Agassi and John McEnroe

In 2014, Grigor Dimitrov was included on the NikeCourt athlete list along with the likes of Andre Agassi and John McEnroe. The Nike Court collection was inspired by Agassi and McEnroe - "the rebels who played their own game".

Dimitrov acknowledged the magnitude of the honor he received by being included along with the American legends. He mentioned that it was the highest ranking he could ever receive. The Bulgarian was humbled to be able to represent the "great players" of the past.

"To me it is the highest ranking I could receive. To be able to represent Nike, as a brand is one thing, but to also represent the great players that came before me means a lot," Dimitrov said (via complex.com).

Dimitrov boasts a lot of high-profile sponsorships. Recently, he attended an event for Bianchet watches and shared pictures from the event.

In another picture, Dimitrov is posing with his mother while in another, he poses with fellow tennis player Alexander Bublik.

