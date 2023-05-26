Grigor Dimitrov has dedicated a couple of special messages to Romanian actress Madalina Ghenea after his victories at the ongoing 2023 Geneva Open.

Dimitrov is currently contesting the Geneva Open and is through to the semifinals with wins over Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 16 and Christopher O’Connell in the quarterfinals. After both of his wins, the former World No. 3 penned loving messages while signing off on camera.

Following his victory over Carballes Baena, Grigor Dimitrov wrote “Amore” on the camera. That message received a positive response from House of Gucci actress Madalina Ghenea, who has been spending time with the Bulgarian tennis player of late.

“Proud of you AMORE!” Ghenea wrote on social media.

After his victory over O’Connell, Grigor Dimitrov signed off by writing “Mad + C." That message was presumably dedicated to Madalina Ghenea and her daughter Charlotte.

The actress responded by stating on social media that the two are proud of him.

“We are soooo proud of you! MAD + C,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Madalina Ghenea on Instagram

Dimitrov and Ghenea have been actively interacting with each other on social media of late. The duo recently expressed their mutual admiration with a video of two seagulls soaring through the sky, one on top of the other.

“You and me! You make the impossible possible,” Ghenea said on her Instagram story.

“Magic is in the air with you," Dimitrov responded.

Grigor Dimitrov and Madalina Ghenea also recently shared pictures of an intimate photoshoot together, but deleted them soon after. The tennis player and the Romanian actress were together during his Masters 1000 stints in Rome and Madrid.

Ghenea, who has previously dated the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler and Michael Fassbender, was spotted in Dimitrov’s player’s box during his Madrid Open match with Carlos Alcaraz. The duo even enjoyed a dinner date in Rome, a few days before the tennis player’s birthday.

Despite the growing speculation, the two have yet to reveal their relationship status.

Grigor Dimitrov to face Taylor Fritz in 2023 Geneva Open semis

Dimitrov at the 2023 Italian Open

The former World No. 3 and tournament fourth seed will next face second seed Taylor Fritz. The duo have clashed once before on tour – at the 2019 Madrid Open, where Fritz came out on top after a closely contested battle 7-6 (8), 7-6 (4).

The Bulgarian and the American are scheduled to square off on Friday, May 26 for a spot in the final. The winner will face either Alexander Zverev or Nicolas Jarry in Saturday's final.

