"He'll do anything but win a title" - Tennis fans hilariously react to Grigor Dimitrov's since-deleted intimate social media post with Madalina Ghenea

Grigor Dimitrov’s latest social media post with Romanian actress, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Madalina Ghenea, has left tennis fans stunned.

Dimitrov has been seeing spending time with actress Ghenea, known for her cameo in House of Gucci, of late. The Bulgarian tennis player and the Romanian actress recently had a dinner rendezvous after his latest third-round exit at the ongoing 2023 Italian Open. Ghenea was also seen in the former World No. 3’s player's box during his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open.

On Tuesday, May 16, Dimitrov celebrated his 32nd birthday by treating tennis fans to a racy collaborative post with the actress on social media. The series of images showcased the pair canoodling in an intimate setting. They opted for skimpy outfits for the shoot, revealing the Bulgarian’s pelvic tattoo.

“Coming soon…” the caption read.

It is worth noting, however, that Dimitrov and Ghenea have since taken down the post, and the pair have kept the context of the pictures under wraps.

Tennis fans, however, were quick to notice the birthday boy’s social media activity and shared hilarious reactions to the shocking post.

“Wow Grigor we know that ur the most handsome guy on the tour but thats too much mate,” one fan joked.

“I feel like this is a bit embarrassing for every individual involved but most importantly what in the hell is that tattoo,” another fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Being older is a positive thing" – Grigor Dimitrov's coach Daniel Vallverdu

Grigor Dimitrov in action at the 2023 Italian Open.

With Grigor Dimitrov turning 32 on Tuesday, May 16, his coach Daniel Vallverdu believes that the age will be beneficial for the former World No. 3's tennis progress.

At the start of the 2023 season, Dimitrov re-hired Venezuelan former tennis player and coach Vallverdu, whose rich resume includes coaching stints with the likes of Andy Murray, Tomas Berdych, Juan Martin del Potro and Stan Wawrinka. Dimitrov and Vallverdu previously worked together from 2016-19.

Vallverdu stated that their partnership is more advantageous this time around.

“I know him much better. It's a different relationship because we didn't start from scratch,” he explained.

Vallverdu also noted that Dimitrov’s status as a veteran will help him in getting a quicker understanding of situations in order to find solutions.

“In Grigor's case, being older is a positive thing, many years on tour translates into a lot of knowledge, he knows what works and what doesn't,” he opined.

"Physically and mentally, he is very well, although once you turn 30, this can change from one day to the next. Luckily, he doesn't have any physical problems and I see him motivated up front," he added.

Dimitrov recently crashed out of the Italian Open in the third round against Novak Djokovic. The Bulgarian, whose previous title came in 2017 at the ATP Finals in London, is hoping to re-establish his dominance on tour.

