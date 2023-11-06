Grigor Dimitrov's stellar performance at Paris Masters draws reaction from actress Madalina Ghenea

Grigor Dimitrov’s impressive runner-up finish at the 2023 Paris Masters has caught the eye of actress Madalina Ghenea.

On Sunday, November 5, Grigor Dimitrov played his career’s second Masters 1000 final, and his first in six years. The Bulgarian reached the summit clash with splendid victories over quality players such as Lorenzo Musetti, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Bublik, Hubert Hurkacz and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 2017 Cincinnati Masters champion, however, fell short in the final hurdle against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, going down 4-6, 3-6.

Dimitrov got emotional following the defeat, and was seen wiping off his tears as fans cheered him on. He received immense support from online as well.

Among his many well-wishers was Romanian model and actress Madalina Ghenea. She expressed her pride about Dimitrov’s runner-up campaign, which was his most notable run of 2023.

“@grigordimitrov Proud of you!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Madalina Ghenea on Instagram

Dimitrov and Ghenea, known for her role in House of Gucci, sparked dating rumors earlier this year, ever since she attended the Bulgarian’s match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Madrid Open. The pair was also spotted vacationing in Italy, and made a few red-carpet appearances together. Dimitrov and Ghenea frequently showed their affection for each other on social media as well.

However, as per recent reports, the two called it quits in September. Ghenea hasn’t been seen accompanying the former World No. 3 to his matches since the US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov after Paris Masters runner-up finish: "It's been a roller coaster – the past three months"

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Paris Masters

Grigor Dimitrov gave a heartfelt speech during the presentation ceremony at the 2023 Paris Masters. The Bulgarian acknowledged the significance of his campaign while recalling his recent struggles.

“I just wanted to say how grateful I am for this amazing week. It’s been such a roller coaster – the past three months for me. Getting to the final of this tournament means so much more than you guys can imagine,” Dimitrov said in his speech.

The former World No. 3, who hasn’t won a trophy since his ATP Finals triumph in 2017, has been knocking on the door of a ninth career title for a while now.

In May, Dimitrov reached his first ATP final in five years at the Geneva Open, but faced defeat at the hands of Nicolas Jarry. He additionally reached the semifinals of the ATP Rotterdam, the Citi Open, the Chengdu Open and the Shanghai Masters.

“It’s been an amazing journey this year. Completing yet another year, and on such a good and such a high note, I’m very pleased with that,” the 32-year-old said in his Paris Masters speech.

Grigor Dimitrov is now placed at a ranking of World No. 14. This is the first time sine 2018 that the Bulgarian is ranked in the World’s Top 15.