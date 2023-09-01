"Happy kids!" - Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Madalina Ghenea shares a picture of them together as she celebrates his US Open win over Andy Murray

Grigor Dimitrov progressed to the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday, September 1. He defeated Andy Murray in straight sets in the second round.

The battle between the two veterans began with them engaging each other in long hard-fought rallies, taking the match to 3-3 in almost an hour. However, Dimitrov elevated his game and forced his opponent to the back of the court, making the duel more physically challenging for Murray.

The former World No. 1 completely lost his rhythm and started to make unforced errors, including seven double faults. His constant complaining and gesturing towards his team indicated his on-court frustrations as he continued to struggle.

With seven breaks of serve, Dimitrov seized a competitive advantage and closed the match in his favor, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Dimitrov's girlfriend Madalina Ghenea took to Instagram to congratulate the former World No. 3 on his win. The Romanian actress posted a couple of pictures along with the caption:

"Happy Kids! Proud of you!"

The couple began dating earlier this year and Ghenea was spotted in Dimitrov's player's box at the Madrid Open. They were most recently captured vacationing together in Italy.

Grigor Dimitrov to clash with Alexander Zverev in R3 of US Open

Grigor Dimitrov will clash with Alexander Zverev in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, September 2.

The 19th-seed Bulgarian will come into the match after a five-set marathon against Alex Molcan in the first round and a straight-set victory over Andy Murray in the second.

In an on-court interview after his triumph over Andy Murray, when asked if he saw himself repeating his 2019 semifinal run, the 32-year-old kept up his competitive spirit and said:

"Well, one match at a time [smiles]. But now we are in the third round, so hopefully, we can on buiding on that and as I said, I have great memories of 2019. I would love to repeat that and why not go further?"

Meanwhile, 12th-seed Alexander Zverev defeated Aleksandar Vukic with a convincing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round. He next clashed with Daniel Altmaier where he dropped a set (7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3) before sealing his spot in the third round.

The German will come into the match with hopes of recreating his dream run in 2020 when he reached the final of the US Open and lost to Dominic Thiem.

Zverev leads 5-1 head-to-head against Dimitrov.