Grigor Dimitrov was recently spotted on a vacation with girlfriend Madalina Ghenea in Italy ahead of his tournament return at the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington.

Dimitrov was last seen in action at the Wimbledon Championships. A semifinalist in 2014, the Bulgarian managed a fourth-round appearance this year, where he crashed out against Holger Rune after a four-sets battle 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3.

The 2017 Cincinnati Masters champion then spent his off days with his girlfriend, Romanian actress and model Madalina Ghenea, before the North American hardcourt campaign. The pair was recently spotted enjoying a PDA-filled day in Italy, where the ‘House of Gucci’ star lives.

Grigor Dimitrov and Madalina Ghenea were also captured together at Hotel Santa Venere in Marateea, Italy, where the couple graced the red carpet during the Marateale Festival. The tennis player cheered for the Romanian actress after she was presented with an award at the event.

Dimitrov, who has previously dated other famous names such as Maria Sharapova and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, has been in a relationship with Ghenea since earlier this year. The Romanian has previously dated the likes of Leonard DiCaprio, Gerard Butler and Michael Fassbender. She also has a six-year-old daughter with Romanian millionaire Matei Stratan.

Dimitrov and Ghenea were first publicly spotted together at the Madrid Open, when the actress attended the Bulgarian’s third-round match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Ever since, the pair hasn’t shied away from expressing their love and admiration for each other. During the former World No. 3’s run to the final at the Geneva Open, Madalina Ghenea made several dedicated social media posts praising the eventual runner-up.

The Romanian was also spotted cheering for Grigor Dimitrov during his French Open campaign. Ghenea was most recently seen in Dimitrov’s player's box at the Wimbledon Championships as well.

Grigor Dimitrov re-enters top 20 in ATP rankings ahead of US Open

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Grigor Dimitrov reached his season-high ranking of World No. 20 following his second week appearance at the Wimbledon Championships.

The player has accumulated 23 wins this season, and incurred 13 losses. His best result so far has been a runner-up finish at the Geneva Open. He has additionally made the semifinals in Rotterdam and the quarterfinals in Marseille as well as the Queen’s Club Championships.

The Bulgarian will now kick off his North American hardcourt campaign at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington (July 31 – August 6).

Following his quick trip to Italy, Dimitrov has already reached the tournament grounds as per the official social media handle.

At the event, the 2019 US Open semifinalist will look to make a commanding start to his US Open series ahead of the final Slam of the season.