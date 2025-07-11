Grigor Dimitrov sends emotional message after 'painful' injury heartbreak at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner; Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend reacts

Grigor Dimitrov penned an emotional message for fans days after his heartbreaking withdrawal from Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner. The Bulgarian's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, and Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, reacted to it.

Dimitrov took on Sinner in the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Since returning from his doping ban, the Italian is in exceptional form and was the favorite going into this battle.

However, Dimitrov surprised everyone by going two sets to love up. Unfortunately, the 19th seed suffered a pectoral injury in the third set and could not continue. He was distraught and cried because of his condition. This was the fifth consecutive retirement for Dimitrov in a Grand Slam event.

A few days after the heartbreak, Dimitrov reflected on it via a post on Instagram. He shared a carousel of images, including one from the hospital, and penned his thoughts.

"Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us. Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career," he wrote.

Further, he thanked all his supporters for their love.

"...Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon," he added.

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, commented on the post:

"Will be back stronger than ever brother 💜"

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis' comment on Dimitrov's post

Meanwhile, Dimitrov's girlfriend, Mexican actress Gonzalez, shared the post on her Instagram Story.

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram Story | Instagram @eizagonzalez

After winning the first two sets 6-3, 7-5, Dimitrov fell on the court holding his right pectoral muscle at 2-2 in the third set. He went off the court for treatment and confirmed his mid-match retirement upon return.

After Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka was ousted from Wimbledon following a semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova

Grigor Dimitrov at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

19th seed Grigor Dimitrov looked in fine form at the All England Club, winning his first three matches without any discomfort. He was on his way to beat the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the fourth round, but could not do so under unfortunate circumstances.

Sinner, meanwhile, went on to earn a comfortable 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 win over Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal. The Italian now prepares for battle against 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

The women's semifinals have already taken place, and Aryna Sabalenka was ousted by Amanda Anisimova. The American won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to book a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final against Iga Swiatek.

