Grigor Dimitrov shows his love for girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez with heartwarming gesture ahead of French Open

Grigor Dimitrov sent her love to girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez and later followed it up by heartwarmingly tuning into a recently-released film featuring the Mexican actress and singer. Dimitrov is currently in Paris, where he is preparing to kickstart his campaign at the 2025 French Open.
On Saturday, May 24, the Bulgarian ATP star took to his Instagram and shared two pictures. The first one featured his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez watching him practice at Roland Garros. Dimitrov captioned this post with a red heart emoji, reflecting the love he feels for Gonzalez.
In the next picture, Grigor Dimitrov's laptop could be seen playing "Fountain of Youth", a heist action adventure film that features Gonzalez playing the character of Esme. The film was released as recently as Friday, May 23, on Apple TV+. The Bulgarian captioned this post:
"Tonight's viewing..."
Rumors surrounding Dimitrov and Gonzalez's relationship began at this year's Madrid Open, where the Mexican actress and singer was present in the Bulgarian's box. The couple later confirmed that they had indeed started seeing each other with a high-profile public appearance at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala in Cannes, France.
A day after the lovebirds went public with their relationship, Gonzalez showered her love on Dimitrov on the occasion of the Bulgarian's 34th birthday.
"My favorite human ever" - Eiza Gonzalez's endearing birthday message to boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov
On Friday, May 16, Grigor Dimitrov turned 34, and his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez penned a heartfelt message for the former ATP No. 3 on Instagram. The Mexican offered high praise to the Bulgarian via the post, writing:
"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible."
She added:
"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"
On the tennis front, Dimitrov's next outing is set to be a first-round match against Ethan Quinn at the 2025 French Open, where the Bulgarian is the No. 16 seed. If Dimitrov secures a win, he will go on to face either Dusan Lajovic or Alexander Shevchenko.