"Gross abuser of women & killer! Rot in hell": Serena Williams' ex-coach reacts to death of fallen NFL star O.J. Simpson; shares her horrid experience

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to the death of former NFL star O.J. Simpson who died on Thursday, April 11 due to prostate cancer.

The former 1980s football star played for the Buffalo Bills for most of his career spanning 11 years. During that time, the African-American broke racial barriers and became one of America's highest-paid football players. He also made a fortune in movies, television and advertising.

However, his legacy was tarnished after his arrest in 1994 for knife slaying of his ex-wife and her friend. His arrest was covered live on TV and he was later acquitted in 1995.

In 1997, Simpson was found liable for $33.5 million in damages after the victim's kin filed a civil lawsuit against him. He failed to pay the debt and moved to Florida where he had a few more brushes with the law.

Rennae Stubbs took to social media to share her experience of encountering Simpson.

"I was in Miami @ a club a few yrs ago, in that club was OJ. People were taking pics with him (mostly men) walking around like no big deal & on his was out he walked past me & looked me up & down. I kid u not, I almost [Thow-up emoji]! He was a gross abuser of women & a killer! Rot in hell OJ," Stubbs wrote on X.

Stubbs had coached Serena Williams during the latter's final WTA tour in 2002. Both Stubbs and Williams often share their views on women's empowerment including equal opportunity and body positivity.

When Serena Williams encouraged women to be "both strong and sexy"

Serena Williams at the 2022 Bitcoin Conference in Miami

Tennis legend Serena Williams had once encouraged women to embrace both their "strong" and "sexy" sides.

In a press conference at the 2014 Miami Open, Williams was asked if she felt more 'pretty' or tough'. The 23-time Grand Slam champion did not choose one over the other and sent out a powerful message that women can be both.

"Oh, gosh. I never thought about that, but I definitely am a tough girl. I definitely go out there and be as tough as I can on every one that I play," Williams said at a press conference at the 2014 Miami Open.

"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's really important for females to realize that you can be strong but still be sexy at the same time. There is nothing wrong with being strong and beating up on the boys (smiling)," she added.

That year, Serena Williams lifted her record-extending seventh Miami Open trophy.

