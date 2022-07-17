Gstaad 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Swiss Open

The 54th edition of the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad will be held from July 18-24 in the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad. The outdoor ATP 250 claycourt tournament has seen many superstars of the sport, including home favorite Roger Federer, lift the crown at the Roy Emerson Arena win the competition.

Despite not being a part of the main European clay season, the Swiss Open continues to attract a good lineup of players every year, and this season is no different either.

Defending champion Casper Ruud leads the 28-player field. The Norwegian has been struggling since his sensational run to the French Open final and will be eager to bounce back.

All eyes will be on second seed and 2018 champion Matteo Berrettini, who had to pull out of Wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test. He was in a rich vein of form before the break, winning at Stuttgart and Queen's Club. It remains to be seen if he can replicate those efforts in Gstaad.

Third seed Roberto Baustista Agut and fourth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas are efficient claycourters in their own right and will be eager to make a deep run.

Meanwhile, 2015 winner Dominic Thiem will be keen to continue his resurgence in Gstaad. The Austrian, who is battling his way back from injury, earned his first tour-level win in 14 months at Bastad, where he made the quarterfinals.

Buoyed by that run, the former US Open champion will once again look to shake up the draw as he looks to get back into the higher echelons of the game. Thiem will begin his campaign against 2021 runner-up Hugo Gaston, in what could be a stern test for the two-time French Open finalist.

However, in a major disappointment for the event, 2005 runner-up Stan Wawrinka withdrew from his home tournament as he continues his recovery from injury.

Stanislas Wawrinka @stanwawrinka I’m sad to say that I will have to withdraw from Gstaad. Always, but even more in Switzerland, I want to play my best in front of my fans. I only want to go on court when I feel that I can properly compete. I'm extremely sorry about this but I’m sad to say that I will have to withdraw from Gstaad. Always, but even more in Switzerland, I want to play my best in front of my fans. I only want to go on court when I feel that I can properly compete. I'm extremely sorry about this but

With some exciting matches in store at the Swiss Open, let's take a look at all the important broadcast information you need to know ahead of the tournament:

ATP Gstaad channel list

Casper Ruud practices ahead of the Cinch Championships

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

