Hamburg European Open 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime 

The 2025 Hamburg European Open has been nothing short of sensational so far. Only four players remain in the men's singles competition at the ATP 500 event in Germany.

Top seed Alexander Zverev and second seed Frances Tiafoe were both eliminated in the second round. Zverev struggled to close out the match against Alexandre Muller, and Roberto Bautista Agut made no mistakes against Tiafoe.

Third seed Andrey Rublev is still alive at the event, while fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo couldn't make a valuable contribution this week. Despite a valiant effort against Jiri Lehecka, the Czech outfoxed him in the second round, 7-5, 6-2.

As we enter the business end of the Hamburg European Open, let's look at the predictions for some exciting matches lined up for Day Six.

#1) Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Flavio Cobolli

Etcheverry celebrates his win in the Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

First up, Tomas Martin Etcheverry will take on Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal.

Etcheverry is close to picking up his career-best result in Hamburg this week. The Argentine entered the event after early exits in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome but is now two wins away from lifting the title in Hamburg.

On the other hand, Flavio Cobolli proved once again why he's a highly rated player. The Italian entered Hamburg after a title-winning run in Bucharest and a first-round exit in Rome. He's been clinical at the event so far, having eliminated the fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Roberto Bautista Agut en route to the semifinals.

Considering their potent form in Hamburg and consistent results this year, Cobolli will have a slight edge in this bout. The 23-year-old should be able to outsmart his opposite number and enter the finals.

Predicted winner: Flavio Cobolli

#2) Andrey Rublev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rublev plays a forehand in the Hamburg European Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up, Andrey Rublev will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open.

Despite winning a title this year, Rublev has had a tough season on tour. He entered Hamburg after early exits in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. The Russian took out Damir Dzumhur and Justin Engel in the initial few rounds and then made his mark against Luciano Darderi in the last eight.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime has finally found his form on clay. The Canadian has made a remarkable start to the season with title-winning runs in Adelaide and Montpellier. He entered Hamburg on a five-match losing streak but has steadied the ship with a run to the semifinals. Aliassime has outfoxed the likes of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Alexadre Muller so far.

Both players survived gruelling three-set battles in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Aliassime converted his seventh match point against Muller and will be hungry to enter the finals. If the Canadian serves well and exploits Rublev's weaknesses, he could upset the Russian on Friday.

Predicted Winner: Felix Auger-Aliassime.

#3) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs Joe Salisbury / Neip Skupski

Bolelli and Vavassori are the third seeds at the Hamburg European Open - Source: Getty

Lastly, Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori will take on Joe Salisbury / Neip Skupski in the semifinal of the Hamburg European Open.

Bolelli and Vavassori have had an excellent season so far, but are yet to make an impact on clay. The Italians chalked up title-winning runs in Adelaide and Rotterdam and also secured a runner-up finish in the Australian Open.

Joe Salisbury and Neil Skupski, meanwhile, have been equally good on tour. They've garnered runner-up finishes in Doha and Barcelona and also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open.

While the Brits received a walkover in the quarterfinals, Bolelli and Vavassori edged past Rajeev Ram and Jamie Murray in three sets. Considering their momentum in Hamburg and clinical nature of performances on the big stage, the Italians should be able to win this bout.

Predicted winner: Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

