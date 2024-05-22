"Happy birthday to the silly, goofy, tireless daddy" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena pens a heartfelt note for Serb's birthday

Novak Djokovic received a heartwarming wish from his wife Jelena for his 37th birthday. The Serbian tennis star will be spending his birthday in Switzerland as he prepares to play in the Geneva Open.

The World No. 1 and Jelena have been together for almost two decades now. The pair were together in high school and they started dating in 2005, just two years after the Serb turned pro.

After eight years of dating, the pair decided to get engaged in September 2013. At the time, Djokovic had already begun writing his name in tennis history. He played three Grand Slam finals in 2013 and missed out only on the French Open. Out of the three, he won the Australian Open.

In 2014, the 24-time Grand Slam champion won his second Wimbledon title and married Jelena in July 2014. In the same year, the couple welcomed their son Stefan in October. Three years later, in 2017, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Tara.

On Djokovic's 37th birthday, May 22, Jelena posted a romantic video of the couple and captioned it with a heartwarming note.

"Happy birthday amore... Happy birthday to the silly, goofy, tireless daddy with a heart as big as the universe:heart: it's not that you're ours but you really are the best. WE LOVE YOU," she captioned her Instagram Reel.

Novak Djokovic will spend his 37th birthday in Switzerland as he gears up for the Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open.

Novak Djokovic's 2024 has been underwhelming by his standards. He has played five tournaments and did not reach any final. His best performance was at the Australian Open, as he reached the semifinals, and the Serb replicated that at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Most recently, Djokovic played at the Italian Open and suffered a head injury due to an unfortunate incident after his second-round win. The seriousness of his injury was unknown but after his shock third-round loss, the World No. 1 stated that his head injury may have impacted him.

Soon after the Italian Open exit, Djokovic announced the shock decision to play the Geneva Open just a week before his title defense at the French Open begins.

"The reason why I chose to come and play I because I feel like at this moment there is no better practice for me than match play," Djokovic explained in his pre-tournament press conference.

"I feel like I need more matches. Even if it’s one match, two matches, three-four, hopefully, it’s good for me because that’s the way for me to try to find that kind of form that I need for Roland-Garros," he added.

Djokovic will face Yannick Hanfmann in the second round of the Geneva Open on May 22. The French Open main draw matches are set to begin on May 26.

