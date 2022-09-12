"Happy to win my first US Open same year as you" - Carlos Alcaraz returns Iga Swiatek's compliment in adorable interaction

With a victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open final on Sunday, Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed his quick ascent to the top of the tennis world by winning his maiden Grand Slam title and earning the World No.1 ranking.

The tenacious youth from Spain won the four-set match at Arthur Ashe Stadium in three hours and 20 minutes to record his 51st tour-level victory of the season in what was his first-ever appearance in a Major final, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3.

Just a day before Alcaraz's victory, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won her first US Open title and third Grand Slam overall by defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(5).

Swiatek tweeted a congratulatory message to Alcaraz and Ruud following their final.

"Congratulations @carlosalcaraz and to you @CasperRuud98 as well! What a ride!" she wrote.

The Spaniard responded in kind, expressing his happiness at winning his first Major title at Flushing Meadows in the same year as the Pole.

"Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga!" Alcaraz tweeted.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz @iga_swiatek Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga! 🤜🏻🤝🏻 @iga_swiatek Happy to win my first US Open same year as you! Congrats Iga! 🤜🏻🤝🏻

"Well, it's crazy for me, I've never thought that I was going to achieve something like that" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at a press conference

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his feelings after winning the US Open in his post-match press conference. He said that he never imagined he would accomplish anything of this magnitude at such a young age, but also stated that it was incredible to lift the trophy.

"Well, it's crazy for me, I've never thought that I was going to achieve something like that at 19 years old," Alcaraz said, adding, "So everything is came so fast. For me it's unbelievable. It's something I dream since I was a kid, since I start playing tennis. Of course, lift this trophy today is amazing for me."

The Spaniard also expressed his gratitude to his family and team during his on-court interview.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid. To be number 1, to be a champion. It's something I worked really really hard for. It's tough to talk right now, a lot of emotions," Alcaraz said, adding, "This is something I tried to achieve, all the hard work I did with my team, my family."

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz I just want to keep dreaming!



📸 Getty Images I'm lost for words at right now!I just want to keep dreaming!📸 Getty Images I'm lost for words at right now! 🏆 I just want to keep dreaming! 📸 Getty Images https://t.co/IyQXjvgamY

He specifically thanked Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach, adding that he couldn't have won the trophy without him.

"Thanks to him I'm lifting this trophy today. If I [didn't have] Juan Carlos Ferrero in the box, Juan Carlos [as] my coach, it wouldn't be possible for me... Juan Carlos is my second father. He could train a lot of top players but he decides to be with me," Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala