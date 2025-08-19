  • home icon
  "Hard af" - Coco Gauff and mom Candi send encouraging messages to her brother Codey as he continues making strides in baseball journey

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 19, 2025 09:26 GMT
Coco Gauff, Candi Gauff and Codey Gauff
Coco Gauff, Candi Gauff and Codey Gauff; All sources - Getty

Coco Gauff and her mother, Candi Gauff, sent love and support to her brother, Codey, who was featured in an Elite Baseball Academy video with a strong message. Besides his sister making strides in tennis, Codey has been gaining popularity with his performances as a right-handed switch-hitter.

Codey Gauff has followed her sister's athletic footsteps, but showed interest in baseball at an early age. He attended the Elite Squad Baseball Academy and graduated in the spring this year, heading to Missouri to start an NCAA career in the 2026 season.

The middle son of the Gauff family has received constant support from his family, even for his smallest career achievements. In a recent Instagram post, the rising baseball star introduced himself, throwing light on his determination to be a better player in the future.

also-read-trending Trending
"Hi, I'm Codey Gauff, Delray Beach, Florida, committed to Missouri. My mentality everyday I step on the field is to be the best version of myself.”
Coco Gauff, beaming with pride, was quick to share the post in her Instagram story and show support, captioning:

"Hard af"
Coco Gauff shares a story for her brother; Instagram - @cocogauff
Coco Gauff shares a story for her brother; Instagram - @cocogauff

Coco also posted a similar comment on Elite Squad's Instagram, writing:

"Hard (fire emoji)"
Coco's comment for brother Codey; Instagram - @elitesquadbaseball
Coco's comment for brother Codey; Instagram - @elitesquadbaseball

The siblings' mother, Candi Gauff, also took pride in her son, sharing the video on her story with a caption reading:

"@codeygauff working hard everyday"
Candi Gauff praises her son; Instagram - @candigauff
Candi Gauff praises her son; Instagram - @candigauff

Coco Gauff was in action at the Canadian Open, where she succumbed to teenage sensation Victoria Mboko in the Round of 16, after her shocking 1R loss in Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff once shared how her brothers have been her strongest support system

Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)
Gauff at the 2025 French Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff has always been supported by her family on and off the court. Her brothers, Codey and Cameron, though occasionally seen on the courtside, have humbled her and rooted for her throughout her tennis career.

In an interview with Vogue in 2024, the American No. 1 talked about how the presence of her loving family makes her feel less pressured.

"My brothers Codey and Cameron are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me. When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me."
She added:

“Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less.”

Gauff competed at the Cincinnati Open, reaching the quarterfinals but being defeated by Jasmine Paolini in two sets.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
