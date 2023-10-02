"Hard to say anything else in Rafael Nadal’s position" - Tennis analyst on Novak Djokovic being called 'best in history' based on titles by Spaniard

Tennis analyst Gill Gross has weighed in on Rafael Nadal acknowledging Novak Djokovic as the best player in history with respect to titles.

Having won his record 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, Djokovic extended his lead over Nadal, who holds 22 Major titles. Furthermore, the Serb expanded his advantage in terms of the sport's big titles, encompassing Grand Slams, ATP Finals, Masters 1000s, and Olympic gold medals, boasting 69 such titles, compared to Nadal's 59.

In a recent interview, the Spaniard recognized the 24-time Grand Slam champion as the best player in history based on titles.

"I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss in that," he told AS.

Gill Gross shared his thoughts on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's comments on the latest episode of the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast.

"Rafa said basically that Djokovic is the best in history. He said that the numbers are the numbers. He said and I quote, 'I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss about that,'" Gross said.

Gross stated that Nadal's response was expected but not groundbreaking. He also mentioned that any attempt to by the Spaniard to offer excuses or provide an alternative perspective would have portrayed him as "bitter and salty."

"I don’t know how many thoughts I can offer on that. It’s what I would expect him to say. It’s hard to really say anything else if you’re in Rafa’s position. I mean what are you going to do, be like, ‘What is there were two Majors on clay,’ or something like that. That would just come across as bitter and salty and that’s not how Rafa wants to come across. So, I wasn’t really surprised by the comments, I don’t think they’re groundbreaking," he added.

Rafael Nadal on why he thinks Novak Djokovic will be frustrated if he loses Grand Slam titles race

In an interview with Movistar+, Rafael Nadal was questioned about his feelings regarding Novak Djokovic winning his record 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion conceded that while he would have like to achieve the record for the most Major titles, he wasn't frustrated by falling short. The Spaniard also expressed contentment regarding all of his career achievements.

"If you’re asking me if I would have liked to be the player with the most Grand Slams in history, of course I would’ve. That is what sports is all about, to be the very best. Has it been an obsession for me? No. Not at all. Am I frustrated? I’m not," he said.

"I am not frustrated for a simple reason, within my possibilities I’ve done all I can to make things happen for me," he added.

On the other hand, Nadal conveyed his belief that Djokovic felt more strongly about achieving the Grand Slam record and likely would have felt frustrated if he didn't accomplish it.

"I think Novak feels more intensely about this than I do. Had he not achieved this it may have been a bigger frustration for him, maybe that is what he did it. But the way I - he’s more intense about it? More hungry?" he said.

