"Hate how media will always create controversy" - Alex de Minaur wants focus to be on tennis, feels he was misconstrued after loss to Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur feels he was misconstrued in the self-reflection of his 2023 Australian Open loss to Novak Djokovic and urged the media and tennis world to "focus on tennis for once." The Australian admitted that he was simply "outclassed" by the Serbian great in their fourth-round match on Monday, before vowing to come back stronger from the defeat.

Djokovic was utterly dominant en route to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over de Minaur and was untroubled by the hamstring injury that affected him during the first three matches.

Speaking after the match, De Minaur lauded the nine-time champion for his almost flawless performance, admitting that he was rendered helpless most of the time in the match, while also suggesting that Djokovic's movements showed no signs of an injury.

De Minaur felt he was taken out of context to 'create headlines' while the focus should be on the technical aspect of the match, during which he was "outplayed." The 24-year-old declared that he will improve a lot after Monday's experience.

"I hate how media will always create controversy and takes things out of context to make a headline," Alex de Minaur wrote on Twitter. "Got outplayed and outclassed yesterday. How about we focus on the tennis for once. I will get back to work and improve you can count on that. Thank you Australia."

In his first three matches of the 2023 Australian Open, de Minaur beat Yu Hsiou Hsu, Adrian Mannarino, and Benjamin Bonzi, dropping just the solitary set en route to the fourth round. He then came up against 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who by his own admission played his best match of the 2023 season so far.

After 2-2 in the first set, the 35-year-old lost just a total of three more games. He did not face a single break point and was taken to deuce just once on his serve throughout the match.

Alex de Minaur feels Novak Djokovic is currently unbeatable at Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic will be the player to beat at the 2023 Australian Open, according to Alex de Minaur, if the Serbian great can produce the same level of tennis that he did against him, for the remainder of the tournament. De Minaur admitted that he has never played anyone better than the Serb and there is no doubt in his mind that the nine-time champion is unbeatable if he keeps playing this way.

"I don't think I have (played a better player), if I'm completely honest," Alex de Minaur said in his post-match press conference. "I think what I experienced today was probably Novak very close to his best, I would say."

"To me, if that's the level, I think he's definitely the guy that's going to take the title," he added.

Speaking of Djokovic's hamstring injury, de Minaur said that he saw no signs of the same in his movements, concluding that his opponent on the night was simply better than him in all aspects of tennis. Djokovic also suggested the same moments after the match, saying that it was the first time in the tournament so far that he did not feel hampered by the injury.

"Today I was out there on court against him. Either I'm not a good enough tennis player to expose that, or...it looked good to me. He was just too good in all aspects," de Minaur stated.

