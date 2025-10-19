  • home icon
  "Hate to see": Ben Shelton, sister Alma, Patrick Mouratoglou, & tennis world share their concern after Holger Rune's Stockholm Open injury retirement

"Hate to see": Ben Shelton, sister Alma, Patrick Mouratoglou, & tennis world share their concern after Holger Rune's Stockholm Open injury retirement

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:15 GMT
Ben Shelton, Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou
Ben Shelton, Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou; All sources - Getty

Holger Rune’s retirement in the Stockholm Open semifinals prompted support from players like Ben Shelton and Donna Vekić, tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and Rune’s sister, Alma. Rune led Ugo Humbert in the first set, but felt a sharp pain in his left leg during the second set, ultimately leaving the court with the physio's assistance.

Holger Rune kick-started his 2025 season with a stellar run at the Indian Wells, reaching his fourth Masters final. He won his first ATP 500 title at the Barcelona Open. trouncing World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. At the recent BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm, Rune defeated Marton Fucsovics, Tomas Martin Etcheverry before facing a hard defeat in the semifinals.

The Dane was forced to retire after one hour and 23 minutes, tearing up while receiving treatment courtside. He couldn't continue, making way for Humbert to book his seat in the finals. Ben Shelton, Donna Vekic, tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and Rune's sister, Alma, sent support to the former World No. 4 and wished for his speedy recovery.

Shelton shared the saddening news on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Hate to see this. Praying for a speed recovery @holgerrune"
Shelton sent support to Rune; Instagram - @benshelton
Rune penned a long note on his Instagram, stating his condition and how he wouldn't be able to play for a while because his Achilles injury would require immediate surgery and rehabilitation from there. His quarterfinal opponent, Etcheverry, sent his support, commenting:

"Speedy recovery Holger"

Donna Vekic chimed in, commenting:

"Get well soon"

French player Lucas Pouille echoed sentiments and penned:

"Wish you a speedy recovery. Get well soon."

Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, also sent motivational words to the Dane, writing:

"I feel for you my friend but I know how strong mentally you are. You will use that time off to become even better."
Patrick Mouratoglou, Donna Vekic, and others sent support; Instagram - @holgerrune
Rune's sister Alma also wished for her brother's speedy recovery and comeback, commenting:

"You'll come back 1000 times stronger and better than ever I know it"
Alma sent support to Rune; Instagram - @holgerrune
Holger Rune's mother was left devastated to see her son cry after the Stockholm Open heartbreak

_Rune at the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11 - Source: Getty
Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke, is a constant presence at her son’s tournaments, always supporting him from the player’s box. After seeing her son in visible pain and hearing the doctor declare a three-to-six-month break, she confirmed that the Dane was heartbroken and that the situation was terrible.

"It's terrible. He's out for three to six months, the doctors say. Holger is crying," she said. (via Tennis Now)

Holger Rune has two Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances in his resume, at the 2022 and 2023 French Open and the 2023 Wimbledon.

