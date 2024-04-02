Jannik Sinner playfully trolling the moderator during his press conference at the 2024 Miami Open has sparked hilarious reactions from tennis fans.

Sinner recently clinched his second Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open, claiming a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the final. With his victory, the 22-year-old also dethroned Carlos Alcaraz to reach a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

During his post-match press conference, the moderator mistakenly asked the Italian whether he considered triumphing at the Miami Open more important than becoming the new World No. 1.

"What is more important for you, your first title in Miami after two finals or being No. 1 in the rankings tomorrow?" the moderator asked.

Jannik Sinner promptly asked for clarification on the erroneous reference to him becoming the World No. 1, leading the moderator to correct his mistake.

"No, No. 1?" Sinner questioned.

"No. 2, sorry," the moderator replied.

The Italian then hilariously quipped about the moderator making an "unforced error," eliciting uproarious laughter from the journalists in the room.

"Unforced error," he said.

A fan shared a clip of the funny exchange on social media and sarcastically poked fun at the accusations against Jannik Sinner of being "unfunny" and having "no charisma."

"Boring, unfunny, no personality, no charisma etc," the fan posted.

With Iga Swiatek having endured similar criticism for her personality, one fan hilariously asserted that if Swiatek and Sinner dominated the tour, it would vex the haters due to their supposedly "boring" personalities.

"The way I know the haters will collapse if Iga and Jannik rule the tour cause their "boring" personalities will drive them NUTS," the fan commented.

"Need him and Iga to rule tennis with iron fists," another fan chimed in.

One fan, meanwhile, likened the Italian to F1 star Max Verstappen, highlighting the contrast between their competitive personas and real-life demeanor.

"I'm absolutely fascinated when an athlete's competitive personality is worlds apart from their real personas. Like Max Verstappen, and here Jannik Sinner. A complete and absolute beast on the court, but a total, unrelenting pookie off-court," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Jannik Sinner to kick off clay season at Monte-Carlo Masters; Iga Swiatek gears up for Stuttgart Open title defense

Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open

Following his Miami Open triumph, Jannik Sinner will kick off his claycourt season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which commences on April 7. The Italian will join the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and likely even Rafael Nadal at the Masters 1000 event.

Sinner reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters last year, losing to Holger Rune in three sets. The 22-year-old will be on the hunt for his third Masters 1000 title and fourth title of the season at this year's event.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, will be in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, entering the WTA 500 event as the two-time defending champion. She will feature in a star-studded lineup alongside last year's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, World No. 3 Coco Gauff, and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

