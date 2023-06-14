"Hatred is a disease" - Novak Djokovic's fans angered by article dismissing him as the GOAT despite 23rd Major title win

Novak Djokovic’s fans were unimpressed by a journalist’s article stating that the Serb would not be GOAT due to his tarnished PR image over the years. The 36-year-old broke the all-time men’s singles Grand Slam record by lifting his 23rd Major title at the French Open 2023.

Djokovic’s stellar tennis career has often been marred by controversies such as his refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19. His decision led to the 36-year-old being deported from Australia on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open.

Djokovic was also disqualified from the 2022 US Open as he accidentally hit a line judge via a rough ball. More recently, the Serbian was under fire for his comment on Kosovo at the 2023 French Open.

Following his triumph in Paris, a tennis journalist has published a piece stating that the controversies surrounding Djokovic would never make him the true GOAT. The scribe added that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal deserve that status due to their impeccable conduct.

The article enraged the record 23-time Grand Slam champion’s fans who opined that his GOAT status was due to his achievements on court. They think that the media has a habit of hating on him. Another opined that it was a bias against the Serb and a false narrative.

“Fortunately GOAT debate is not about who you like and dislike. Hatred is a disease … get well soon,” wrote one user.

"Fortunately GOAT debate is not about who you like and dislike. Hatred is a disease … get well soon," wrote one user.

Rush @wild_shutterbug

“Your article has demonstrated how a media-fuelled biased & false narrative can cause 'brand damage' to an athlete not interested in celebrity. As a Djokovic fan, I immediately thought, here we go again. Millions of tennis fans have caught on, and simply reject your thinking,” wrote another.

"Your article has demonstrated how a media-fuelled biased & false narrative can cause 'brand damage' to an athlete not interested in celebrity. As a Djokovic fan, I immediately thought, here we go again. Millions of tennis fans have caught on, and simply reject your thinking," wrote another.

The Eagle @alexpjc

Another fan stated that Djokovic was easy to love and his GOAT status did not depend on whether someone likes or dislikes him.

“You are free to like whom you please for right or wrong reasons. Absolutely NO debate about the GOAT factor at this moment though so live with it until those who you like come and prove otherwise in all records that matter."

"You are free to like whom you please for right or wrong reasons. Absolutely NO debate about the GOAT factor at this moment though so live with it until those who you like come and prove otherwise in all records that matter."

Thasneem @Thasnee2000

One fan also expressed the view that Novak Djokovic has been a victim of slandering media campaigns that had led to his poor PR.

“Because of you and other journos like you. Because it is not a western child. Novak does not create a bad image of himself, you do. Pathetic. He is the best, the greatest of all time. On and of the court. Get over.”

"Because of you and other journos like you. Because it is not a western child. Novak does not create a bad image of himself, you do. Pathetic. He is the best, the greatest of all time. On and of the court. Get over."

Gordana Knezevic @mamagoca9

Here are more reactions from fans to the article:

Seeker @seeker_82
"So, the 'greatest' in a sport should be decided through PR success, and supposed perception of likability that certain sections of media create ??! Or even fan opinions count more ?? This is ludicrous FYI greatness in sports is gauged by achievements, H2H, playing ability !"

Laurence Mussat @LaurenceMussat
"The other 2,Federer and Nadal are much «nicer » people hence loved more!?! Are they really or aren't they just sponsored and backed by those who OWN the Press hence the OPINION?! Djokovic has been the VICTIM of outrageous slandering campaigns for years and THAT is the PROBLEM"

Dejan @dejanmilicevic_
"Sorry, cannot read more than your little summary. He is bloody easy to love, like no contest. He hurt you, like many other Fedals. You guys just need to admit you're hurt, and all will be well. No amount of goalpost shifting can make a difference now"

Aparna @themockerybird_
"Maybe examine your own prejudices and look at yourself instead of finding fault with Novak?"

“Federer & Nadal have defined me as a player” - Novak Djokovic

Big 3 of tennis

Novak Djokovic moved clear of Rafael Nadal by clinching his 23rd Grand Slam title and third Roland Garros title on Sunday, June 11. He also reclaimed the World No. 1 spot and became the only man to win 23 Major titles.

Following the victory, the Serb lauded his greatest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, saying that they defined him as a player.

“I have always compared myself to these guys, because those two are the two greatest rivals I ever had in my career,” said the 36-year-old.

“I have said it before many times that they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, they have contributed to it, in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had,” he concluded.

At the end of the 2008 season, Novak Djokovic had won his first Grand Slam title, while Roger Federer had 13, and Rafael Nadal had 5 Majors to his name.

While Federer retired with a then-record 20 Grand Slam titles, Nadal bagged the 2022 Australian Open and French Open to move to the pinnacle with 22 Majors. However, Djokovic has come from behind to surpass the Spaniard, winning all of the previous three Major tournaments he has played in.

Djokovic is currently on a 21-match unbeaten streak at Grand Slams, which dates back to the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

