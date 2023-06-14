Novak Djokovic given special golden racquet to commemorate record 23rd Grand Slam

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic received a special racquet from HEAD Tennis. This special gift from the tennis equipment manufacturer was presented to Djokovic to mark his 23rd Grand Slam title.

The Serb became the men's record holder for Grand Slam singles titles won by defeating Casper Ruud in the final of the 2023 French Open, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5. He thus tied Serena Williams for Majors won in the Open Era.

The legendary Serbian player has also retaken the World No. 1 spot in rankings from Carlos Alcaraz, whom he had beaten in the semifinals of this year's Roland Garros.

Because of this accomplishment, HEAD Tennis made a special racquet for Djokovic, which he received along with his wife Jelena, and his children, Stefan and Tara.

"Team effort! This is singles Slam #23, setting a new all-time record for men; Novak Djokovic is tied with Serena Williams for most singles Slams, male or female, in the Open Era. And he's back at #1; he will extend his all-time record by at least two weeks. Are we missing anything else?" HEAD Tennis wrote on social media.

Djokovic had used a HEAD racquet in his junior days, and after a small break, he switched back to it at the end of the 2008 season.

He won all his Majors from 2011 onwards with a HEAD racquet, more precisely the one from the SPEED series, according to the official HEAD website.

Novak Djokovic aiming for calendar Grand Slam in 2023

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open final

Novak Djokovic will once again have a chance to complete a calendar Grand Slam, after winning the Australian Open and the French Open in 2023.

He last missed the chance in 2021, when he failed at the last stage, losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.

"I'd like to get another chance in New York. Of course, I have to win Wimbledon, which is a whole different mountain to climb," Djokovic told the Tennis Channel.

The 36-year-old will first have to conquer Wimbledon, which he has done the last four times and seven in total. He will then have the US Open in his sight.

"I missed history a couple of years ago in the last match, with Medvedev. But I felt the love from New Yorkers, from all the people who were there.

"I was actually blown away with emotions of what they've brought to me on that day, on the court. So, I can't wait to go back and play in New York," Djokovic added.

The last man to complete a calendar Grand Slam is Rod Laver, who did it twice - first in 1962 and then in 1969.

Djokovic came close in 2021 but was also one away in 2011 (French Open) and 2015 (French Open).

He is the holder of the Nole Slam, the unofficial award for holding all of the four Major titles at the same time, but not winning them in the same year. He managed that feat between 2015 and 2016.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes