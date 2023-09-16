"Have we as a tennis community done enough to applaud Novak Djokovic getting to Valencia?" - Journalist applauds Serb's Davis Cup participation

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has called for Novak Djokovic to receive more recognition and praise for turning up to play in the Davis Cup in Valencia.

At the recently concluded US Open, Djokovic had a busy two weeks which ended with him clinching an Open Era record 24th Major. While he wasn't troubled much in New York, he did look to be dealing with fatigue in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

However, any doubts about his Davis Cup participation were put to rest when he turned in Valencia to join Team Serbia ahead of its group stage matches.

Wertheim took to social media to state that the 36-year-old taking part in the tournament hot on the heels of winning his 24th Grand Slam title should be spoken about a lot more than it is.

"Have we, as a tennis community, done enough to note/applaud Djokovic getting to Valencia for DavisCup days after winning his 24th Major?" he asked.

Expand Tweet

When a fan questioned why he thought it was anything noteworthy, Wertheim pointed out that it was commendable Djokovic chose to represent his country in a tournament that isn't as important as it was in yesteryears, despite being entitled to a few days rest.

"I mean…36-year-old man (with two children and a wife) wins 24th major. Though more than entitled to rest, a few days later, he plays for his country on the other side of the ocean, in an event struggling for relevance… Twitter is the worst," he added.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic helps Serbia defeat Spain and move into Davis Cup Final 8

Novak Djokovic helped Serbia beat Spain at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic continued his winning ways at the Davis Cup, defeating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, September 15. With his win, Serbia won the tie and booked their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga in November.

After winning the first set with ease, the World No. 1 faced a fightback from Davidovich Fokina, who took a 4-1 lead in the second set. However, as he has done innumerable times in his career, Djokovic dug deep and won the final five games to secure the win in straight sets.

"I'm on cloud nine, as you can say, with everything the has been happening lately on the tennis court. Obviously playing for Serbia, for my country, is something completely different. It's a huge responsibility and pressure, but also an incredible privilege and honour. I'm really glad that I was able to contribute with a crucial point to qualify for Malaga with this win," Djokovic said after the win.

In the other matches of the tie, Laslo Djere defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4 while the the doubles team of Nikola Cacic and Miomir Kecmanovic won 6-4, 7-6(13) against Davidovich Fokina and Marcel Granollers.

Serbia will next face the Czech Republic, who are also qualified for the Final 8, on Saturday to determine who finishes on top of the Group C standings.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis