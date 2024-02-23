Naomi Osaka's rapper boyfriend Cordae recently met a baby boy named after him.

Cordae, whose full name is Cordae Amari Dunston, has been among the notables in the American hip-hop music industry since the year 2018. In 2019, he released his debut album, 'The Lost Boy', which earned two Grammy nominations.

Cordae visited Australia and performed across multiple cities, including Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth earlier this month. He also graced the stage in New Zealand's Auckland.

After Cordae returned from the land Down Under, he took to Instagram to share a heartwarming account of his adorable meeting in Sydney with a baby boy named after him.

According to the story, the rapper received a text on the social media platform in 2023 from an Australian fan named Jack Fountain. In the text, Fountain wrote that he and his partner were expecting a son and they would name the first-born 'Cordae'.

Fountain and his partner's gesture touched Cordae, who also happens to be the father of a baby girl named Shai, whom he welcomed in July last year with none other than Naomi Osaka.

Cordae posted a picture in which he could be seen sitting between Fountain and his partner, holding his namesake, and wrote:

"So last year @jackotfoun DM’d me saying that his gf was pregnant and they were going to name their son after me. Having a kid myself, I realize more than ever how much of an honor that is."

The rapper stated that he 'never thought' he would be able to 'inspire' so many people through his music.

"Man, I never thought my music would go so far and inspire people to the point that a cpl in Australia would name their first born son after me. Hip hop is a beautiful thing. Peace and blessings to this family", he added.

Naomi Osaka jumps 461 places to reach 286th spot in WTA rankings

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka leaped into the Top 300 on the women's singles circuit courtesy of a quarterfinal run at the recently concluded Qatar Open.

The Japanese star entered the main draw in Doha as the World No. 747 on Monday, February 12. She went past the likes of Caroline Garcia, Petra Martic, and Lesia Tsurenko (walkover) before losing 7-6(6), 7-6(5) to Karolina Pliskova in a captivating quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

Naomi Osaka's effort helped her gain 215 points, which carried her to the 286th spot in the WTA rankings updated on Monday, February 19. Notably, the former World No. 1 began 2024 outside of the WTA ranking cycle because of her nearly 15-month-long absence from the courts.

