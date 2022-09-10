"He has beaten me a couple of times and I will seek my revenge" - Casper Ruud on US Open final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud will play Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final on Sunday and will look to get his maiden Grand Slam title as well as his first win over the Spaniard.

The two have previously locked horns twice, with the 19-year-old winning both matches. The most recent meeting between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz came in the final of the Miami Masters in April this season, with the Spaniard winning 7-5, 6-4.

The Norwegian, a runner-up at Roland Garros earlier in the year, reached his second Grand Slam final by beating Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 on Friday. Alcaraz, meanwhile, made it to his maiden Major final by triumphing 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 over Frances Tiafoe in a thrilling encounter.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Casper Ruud said that he would have to be very precise with his shots if he is to beat Carlos Alcaraz.

"I think if I want to beat Carlos, I'll need to play very precise with all the shots that I hit, especially try to keep him a little bit further back in the court, to play with good depth and length on all my shots," the Norwegian said.

"If he steps in, he can do anything with the ball. He can rip a winner. He also has great touch with the dropshot. I think he has one of the best dropshots on tour. He can do both shots back and forth, it will sort of get you off guard sometimes with the dropshot," Ruud added.

The 23-year-old stated that both players will feel the nerves given how high the stakes are. He also claimed that he intends to seek revenge after losing twice to Alcaraz already.

"If you play with good depth and good length, it's tougher to hit dropshots. That will be something that I will try to focus on. Yeah, we're playing for the tournament and also World No. 1. Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it. I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple of times and I will seek my revenge," Casper Ruud added.

Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz will fight for World No. 1 ranking

Ruud and Alcaraz are both in contention for the World No. 1 ranking

Ruud and Alcaraz will fight for their maiden Grand Slam singles title as well as the No. 1 ranking. Whoever wins the match will be at the top of the ATP rankings next week.

Sunday's final promises to be a thrilling match and it will be interesting to see who manages to hold his nerves to come out on top.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee