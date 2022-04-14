"He had a hard time dealing with the wind, I'm not real worried about his game"- Paul Annacone on Novak Djokovic

Paul Annacone has said that Novak Djokovic's early defeat in Monte-Carlo was not a big deal and that he's not worried for the Serb's game.

The World No. 1 had a torrid start to the clay-court season as he was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Seeded first in the tournament, Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1.

The Serb entered the tournament on the back of having played just three matches this year at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Annacone told the Tennis Channel that Djokovic's premature exit from Monte-Carlo is not a big deal and that he is not worried about the Serb's game. The American also added that he needs to play more matches before his title defense at Roland Garros.

“He had a hard time dealing with the wind," Annacone said. "I’m not real worried about his game, he just had to get the match reps up. I just think it’s not a big deal. He doesn’t want to lose but he wants to make sure he’s playing his best tennis at Roland Garros.”

Novak Djokovic has won only two out of four matches in 2022

Following an impressive 2021 season, 2022 has not started well for Novak Djokovic. The Serb could not defend his title at the Australian Open due to his visa being canceled. He was then unable to compete in the Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami as he could not enter the United States due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic remains the World No. 1 and could stay there for at least a few more weeks given that Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for up to two months as he recovers from his hernia surgery.

A few more matches could see Novak Djokovic find his rhythm and produce some impressive performances as the claycourt season progresses.

The 34-year-old will next compete at the Serbia Open in his hometown of Belgrade. Djokovic won the tournament twice in 2009 and 2011, and will be keen on winning it for a third time this year. Reaching the semifinals of the event last year, the Serb lost to Aslan Karatsev, who went on to lose to Matteo Berretini in the final.

Serbia Open begins on April 18.

