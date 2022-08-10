"He has the knack of getting these negative associations for some reason"- Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's budding friendship with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios were not known for being friendly to each other, with no love lost between the duo. However, things have taken a drastic turn now.

The pair have swept aside their differences and formed a friendship, engaging in a rather public back and forth ahead of, during and after their clash at the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb defeated the Australian to capture his seventh Wimbledon championship 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. (7-3) and 21st Major title.

The Serb recently posted a comment on Nick Kyrgios' Instagram post where the Australian celebrated his incredible week in Washington DC, becoming the first player to win the singles and doubles crowns in the 53-year history of the Citi Open.

Novak Djokovic congratulated his friend for having a great week and predicted that if he incorporates capoeira training into his routine, he will soon have a chance to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Tennis fans worldwide didn't seem to take the whole thing in a good way, with many of them criticizing the 21-time Grand Slam winner for being friends with Kyrgios, who is frequently condemned for his misconduct on the court.

"Novak has the knack of getting these -ve associations for some reason!"

"I cannot believe that Novak would be friends with this guy? After everything he has said about him in the past. Where is the self respect?"

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Canadian Open

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has had to officially withdraw from the Canadian Open in Montreal. The announcement came soon after World No. 3 Rafael Nadal also withdrew due to a recent setback in his recovery from the abdominal injury he suffered at Wimbledon earlier this year.

The Serb had to withdraw from the Masters 1000 event in Montreal as he is not immunized against COVID-19 and is therefore not permitted to enter Canada. He may also be ineligible to play in the US Open for the same reason and also miss the Masters event in Cincinnati.

Djokovic's schedule for the rest of the season remains unclear, but he has been confirmed for the Laver Cup in September.

