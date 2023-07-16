"He must be Elena Rybakina’s long lost brother" - Tennis fans react to Marketa Vondrousova's husband Stepan Simek's rare crying after Wimbledon win

Several tennis fans were amazed by Marketa Vondrousova's husband Stepan Simek shedding rare tears of joy following his wife's Wimbledon triumph. Simek, known for his typically stoic demeanor, surprised fans with his reaction, leading some to draw comparisons between him and Elena Rybakina as if they were long-lost siblings.

Vondrousova created history by defeating sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday, thereby becoming the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era. The Czech player won the match in mere 80 minutes.

This was Vondrousova's first Grand Slam singles title and the win also marked her third victory over Jabeur this season.

During the post-match press conference, Marketa Vondrousova provided insights into her husband Stepan Simek's emotions. When asked about Simek's composed demeanor during the final, Vondrousova revealed that it was typical of him as he tends to avoid displaying his feelings openly.

She further stated that after her victory, Simek embraced her tightly and shed tears, an extremely rare occurrence.

"He's like this all the time (smiling). I think when I came to the box, he cried. I saw him after, and he cried a lot. I think that's the first emotion I saw him over the eight years (laughter). I think he cried on the wedding day also, but that was it for the eight years, so... That's it," Vondrousova said.

Several tennis fans took to social media to express their reactions to Stepan Simek crying, following Vondrousova's title win at Wimbledon. Some fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between Simek's typically stoic demeanor and that of Elena Rybakina, suggesting that they could be long-lost siblings due to their striking resemblance.

"He must be Rybakina’s long lost brother," a fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that Simek looked strikingly similar to Hubert Hurkacz.

"He kinda looks like a long lost cousin of Hurkacz," the fan tweeted.

Mushroom @SMSociety__ @TheTennisLetter He kinda looks like a long lost cousin of Hurkacz

Here are a few more reactions:

"When I was coming back, I didn't know what's going to happen" - Marketa Vondrousova on returning from her injury

Marketa Vondrousova with the 2023 Wimbledon trophy

Marketa Vondrousova reached the final of the 2019 French Open but unfortunately lost to Ashleigh Barty. However, following her run at Roland Garros, the Czech has faced numerous challenges due to persistent injuries.

Following the conclusion of the 2019 French Open, Vondrousova underwent wrist surgery that forced her to remain on the sidelines for nearly six months. In 2022, she faced yet another setback as she underwent a second wrist surgery, resulting in another period of inactivity.

In her post-match interview on Saturday, Vondrousova reflected on her emotions regarding her return to the tour and her remarkable victory at Wimbledon. She candidly expressed her initial doubts about reclaiming her position at the highest level.

"Yeah, when I was coming back, I didn't know what's going to happen, if I can play at that level again. Yeah, I mean, this seems impossible. Even, like, I don't know, on grass I didn't play well before. I think it was the most impossible Grand Slam for me to win, so I didn't even think of it," Marketa Vondrousova said.

Marketa Vondrousova's maiden Grand Slam title victory will enable her to debut in the top 10 of the WTA singles rankings on Monday.