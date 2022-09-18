"He reminds me of Rafael Nadal when he was that age, that way of assuming pressure, he had no problem with that" - David Ferrer on Carlos Alcaraz

Former tennis player David Ferrer believes that Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal share many similarities, especially when it comes to how they handle pressure.

Ferrer, a former World No. 3, is currently the director of the Davis Cup. Speaking to Punto de Break, the Spaniard said that Alcaraz is a "special player" who has a great hunger for success

"What can I tell you? What is clear is that he is a special player, different. It is tremendous that at that age he assumes these responsibilities, that he is not afraid of the opposite and that he always wants more," Ferrer said.

Ferrer compared Alcaraz to Nadal in the way he is able to handle pressure, adding that he is "superior" to others in his age group.

"That's what amazes me about him, he reminds me of Rafa when he was that age, that way of assuming pressure, he had no problem with that," he said.

"Apart from that, tennis, physically and mentally he is superior to the others at that age," he added.

"Carlos Alcaraz wants to learn and is smart to adapt every concept that Juan Carlos tries to teach him" - David Ferrer

Carlos Alcaraz and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero during a practice session at the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history earlier this month by becoming the youngest player to reach the zenith of the ATP rankings, thanks to his US Open win.

In the same interview with Punto de Break, David Ferrer spoke about Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and the impact he has had on the young Spaniard.

"Carlos is a player who met all the conditions to get to the place he is now, to be number 1 and win Grand Slams. What I think is that without Juan Carlos he would not have achieved it at this age, he has done an exceptional job to make all this happen," Ferrer said.

The former World No. 3 elaborated further by saying Ferrero had the "essential" qualities to help Alcaraz.

"Juan Carlos has lived those moments, he knows very well what pressure is, he can transmit it," Ferrer said. "Also, as a coach he has something very good: he has personality and criteria. When it comes to helping Carlos, this is essential."

Ferrero, however, was quick to add that Carlos Alcaraz was able to put his coach's teachings into practice.

"Fortunately, Carlos is also a humble player, he wants to learn and is smart to adapt every concept that Juan Carlos tries to teach him," he said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far