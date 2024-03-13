Jannik Sinner is enjoying his father Hanspeter’s company during his ongoing campaign at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The reigning Australian Open champion recently shed light on how the father-son duo is spending their time in the desert.

Sinner is through to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event for the second consecutive season. The Italian, who is the third seed, got the better of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jan-Lennard Struff, before outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(4), 6-1 in the fourth round on Tuesday, March 12.

Following his victory over the American, Jannik Sinner was asked about his father Hanspeter’s “calm” demeanor in his player’s box. The 22-year-old hilariously dismissed the notion and admitted to the contrary.

"Oh, he’s nervous. He’s just not showing it, I guess," Sinner said during his on-court interview.

While several tennis players are regularly accompanied by their families during tournaments, Jannik Sinner usually travels with just his coaching team. The Italian thus indicated that his father joining him in Indian Wells has been a refreshing change.

"It’s amazing to have him here," he said.

Sinner’s father, who is a chef by profession, traveled with him during his last year’s Sunshine Double campaign as well. The youngster revealed how he, his father, and his team have been unwinding between his matches in Indian Wells this time around.

"It’s a little bit different tournament, we have the house, we cook together. In the evening, we watch some series together, which I missed a lot in the last years," he shared.

The 2024 Australian Open winner was unable to celebrate his Melbourne victory with his family since he had to fulfill his commitments as the champion immediately afterward. The Italian was able to meet his parents only after his triumph at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam in February.

"I haven’t had him around so much, so it’s great to have him, and obviously all the rest of the team. It’s just fun to be around with them. So it’s awesome," he added in his on-court interview.

Jannik Sinner is in pursuit of his third title of 2024 in Indian Wells

Sinner pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner has been in formidable form in 2024. He is currently on an 18-match winning streak and has yet to lose a single match this season (15-0), having won the titles in Melbourne and Rotterdam.

Thanks to his remarkable achievements in recent months, the Italian is also presently placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 3. At the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Sinner also stands a chance of unlocking a new career-high ranking of World No. 2.

In pursuit of his third title of 2024, and a 13th overall, the Italian will next face Jiri Lehecka in the Indian Wells quarterfinal on Thursday (March 14).