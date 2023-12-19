"He is stressed"- Coco Gauff jokingly takes a jab at younger brother Cameron as he pumps gas in their SUV without knowing the price

Coco Gauff is enjoying her off-season and was recently seen poking fun at her younger brother at a gas station. The World No. 3 shares details of her personal life with her fans on social media.

She recently shared an amusing video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Gauff takes a jibe at her younger brother Cameron, who is astonished to see how much it costs to pump gas in their SUV.

Source- Coco Gauff Instagram story

Gauff jokingly says how stressed her brother is while pumping gas in their car as he sees the gas price.

"He is stresseddd," wrote Gauff.

Gauff's brother naively thought it would cost $5 to fill up the SUV with gas. The 2023 US Open champion was quick to give him a reality check and said:

"IDK what world this kid thought he could fill up a huge SUV for $5."

For the unversed, Coco Gauff has two younger brothers- Codey and Cameron.

Coco Gauff had a successful 2023 season

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff started her 2023 season by winning the Auckland Open, beating Rebeka Masarova in the final in straight sets. However, she showcased her best tennis in the American hardcourt season.

Gauff won her first WTA 500 title at the Washington Open, defeating Maria Sakkari in the final. She then won her first WTA 1000 title at Cincinnati Open, beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and Karolina Muchova in the finals.

She ended the 2023 season on a high, winning her first Grand Slam at the US Open. Gauff defeated World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She became the first American teenager to win the US Open after Serena Williams in 1999. Following the triumph, she also rose to her best ranking of World No. 3.

Coco Gauff's doubles pairing with compatriot Jessica Pegula was also successful during the year. They successfully defended their title at the Qatar Open. They also won the WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open defeating Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the final. The all-American doubles team will end 2023 as the World No. 1 pair.