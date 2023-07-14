"He wanted to be more likable and now he stopped caring" - Victoria Azarenka on relating more to Novak Djokovic than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Victoria Azarenka backed Novak Djokovic as she weighed in on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate.

When asked to name a male player that according to her has made the biggest impact on the sport of tennis, Azarenka expressed her admiration for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

While praising his rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Belarusian stated that the Serbian sometimes faced undue criticism.

"He's been painted, I don't know, like, a villian so many times. This is where I can understand him, where there is a double standard for some people and I think for him to maintain a good image, he needs to do so much more than Rafa and Roger," she said in an interview on Up Front by William Hill.

Azarenka further stated that she felt a recent change in Djokovic's demeanor, which has seen him not worry about being 'likable'. This, she said, made him more 'relatable'.

"In my eyes and probably many many people's eyes, Roger can do no wrong. Rafa can do no wrong. Everything about them is supportive. He [Djokovic]? He is always climbing uphill," she said.

"What I've noticed and I might be completely wrong, I feel like when he was younger, he wanted to be more likable and now I feel like he just stopped caring. To me, something changed with that there. He's more relatable," she added.

Novak Djokovic to clash with Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2023 semifinals

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon on Friday, July 14.

Djokovic steamrolled his way to the last four after overcoming the likes of Hubert Hukacz and seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round and the quarterfinals respectively.

The World No. 2 is currently eyeing his 24th Grand Slam and a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title.

Sinner, on the other hand, comes into the semifinals with victories over the likes of David Galan and Roman Safiullin in the fourth round and the quarterfinals respectively. He will look to make the most of his maiden Major semifinal appearance.

The Italian has raised his game significantly from his last year's five-set encounter with Djokovic in the quarterfinals at SW19. He has a Montepellier Open title to his name this year and has an impressive 32-10 win-loss record.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is in remarkable form this season, with two Grand Slam tiles to his name. The widening age gap between his opponent and himself has been made redundant thanks to his exceptional athleticism.

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 2-0 in Djokovic's favor.

