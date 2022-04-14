"He wasn’t feeling well before he came here, he was sick" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic's early exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has claimed that the Serb was "sick" in the buildup to the Monte-Carlo Masters and was not match ready. Djokovic suffered an opening-round exit at the Principality, losing 3-6, 7-6(5), 1-6, to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

After the defeat, the Serb admitted he was fatigued in the deciding set and could no longer feel his legs.

Speaking exclusively to Ubaldo Scanagatta of Ubitennis, Ivanisevic revealed that he took ill before traveling to Monte-Carlo.

"He wasn’t feeling well before he came here. He was sick. Let’s say he’s not fit one hundred percent to compete," Ivanisevic said.

Novak Djokovic's unvaccinated status forced him to sit out of the Masters event in Indian Wells and Miami. For a while, it seemed that Monte-Carlo would follow suit, given France's COVID pass.

However, the French government changed its rules a few weeks ago, allowing Djokovic to play in the Principality.

Goran Ivanisevic pointed out that this added an air of uncertainty to Djokovic's mind, as it did not allow him to prepare freely. Having said that, the Croat believes the Serb will do the needful to get back in form ahead of Roland Garros.

"First of all in this situation. Three weeks ago he was not allowed to play here because of the Covid decision," Ivanisevic said. "Then France opened and he was allowed. And it’s difficult mentally. You can play to the semifinals. But you can’t prepare the way you would need to. And then he got sick. And, to be honest, I didn’t expect something spectacular from this tournament."

"But he’ll be going to the French Open in five/six weeks, he’s got a couple more tournaments and he will be ready," he added.

"Novak Djokovic is the best player in the history of tennis, he always finds a way to win" - Goran Ivanisevic

The World No. 1 in action at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

During the interview with Ubaldo Scanagatta, Ivanisevic was asked if Djokovic could have fared better in the event had he beaten Davidovich Fokina, given he would have faced fewer explosive players in later rounds.

In response, the Croat highlighted that one of the best attributes of Djokovic is that he always manages to find a way to win.

"You never know. This guy for me is the best player in the history of tennis. He always finds a way to win, he always finds a way to get out of trouble," said the Croat.

The former Wimbledon champion believes Djokovic was "supposed to" bagel the Spaniard in the second set but instead expended needless amounts of energy by winning it in the tiebreak.

"About yesterday first of all, he was supposed to win the second set 6-0," Ivanisevic said. "One moment he was losing three love when he was supposed to be leading three love. He had break points and game points. He lost a lot of energy. But he’ll find his way out of this in his constant playing."

The World No. 1 had played only three matches on tour (all in Dubai) ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters. His unvaccinated status got him deported from Australia and barred him from entering the United States, thus denying him matches under his belt.

Ivanisevic pointed out how the Serb took his time to find his footing on clay last year after another early exit at Monte-Carlo. As such, the 50-year-old believes Djokovic will regain his form this year, too, once he gets more matches under his belt.

"He only had three matches prior to this tournament," Ivanisevic said. "Clay is not easy. Last year he started pretty badly here, he lost to Evans in the second round. Then in Belgrade he lost in the semis. He started to play well in Rome where he got to the final, then he won the French Open. So I’m not worried. He just needs some continuity, he needs to play more and more matches and he’s going to find his way."

