"Herculean effort for Novak Djokovic" - Jimmy Connors worried about Serb's future amid Alcaraz & Sinner's presence after US Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic concluded his 2025 US Open run with a semifinal loss to the eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz. The Serb's impressive on-court run at the age of 38 prior to his US Open heartbreak garnered praise and concern from the American tennis legend Jimmy Connors.

Ad

Djokovic, the winner of 100 ATP singles titles, defeated multiple players, including Taylor Fritz, Cameron Norrie and Jan-Lennard Struff, among others, to reach the semifinals of the 2025 US Open.

The 38-year-old also competed in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles championships with Olga Danilovic. They concluded their run with a round-of-16 loss to Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

On the 'Advantage Connors' podcast, Jimmy Connors shared his appreciation for Novak Djokovic, who was chasing his 25th Grand Slam title at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

"I enjoyed watching that match because I enjoyed watching a 37-38-year-old guy in the semifinals. And I could see that, and it took me back 30-something years, that man, chasing down those balls, five and six or seven of them at a time, just from side to side and bending down and getting up and trying to keep up with somebody that's 10, 12 years younger more, maybe even more years younger." (11:27 onwards)

Ad

He continued:

"It just wears you down. And as great as Novak (Djokovic) is and has been, and if he plays, will continue to be. Playing against those two guys, Sinner and Alcaraz, back to back, would be a Herculean effort for him to win a Grand Slam. Especially three out of five like this."

Ad

Jimmy Connors is a two-time winner of the ATP Player of the Year award and also won eight Grand Slam singles titles, including five US Opens.

Serbian star Novak Djokovic clinched his 100th ATP singles title and other feats in 2025

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 US Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic came close at all four Grand Slams this year, but ultimately fell short. Despite that, he did clinch his 100th ATP men's singles title at the 2025 Geneva Open after defeating the former Polish player Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Ad

Apart from this, he also reached his record-extending 51st Major semifinal at the 2025 French Open. During the same tournament, he defeated Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and clinched his 101st quarterfinal win.

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic, who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, reached the semifinals once again, extending his record to 52nd major semifinals. He further extended that number at the US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More