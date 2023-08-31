Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were in splits after the teenager’s scoreline blunder during their doubles match at the 2023 US Open.

On Wednesday, August 30, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula took to Grandstand for their opening US Open doubles match. The American pair faced compatriots Elizabeth Mandlik and Quinn Gleason and raced away with a 6-2, 6-1 victory in a mere 47 minutes.

Coco Gauff, however, was eager to finish the match even sooner as she wrongly celebrated the victory while being one game shy of the win. In the second set, at 4-1 and 0-40 up in their opponent’s service game, Gauff produced an outstanding return winner to earn an insurance break. The teenager and Pegula thus increased their lead to 5-1.

Coco Gauff, however, lost track of the score and believed that she had hit a conclusive winner on a match point. She ecstatically approached her partner in order to give her a hug. Confused, Jessica Pegula paused and took a step back, reminding the 19-year-old of the score.

Realizing Gauff’s blunder, the American pair burst into laughter.

They eventually sealed the win in their very next service game. In the on-court interview, the 19-year-old revisited the hilarious incident and admitted that she thought the match was over - with how good they were playing. She said that reality dawned on her when Pegula rejected her embrace.

“I felt the match was over,” Gauff said, laughing hysterically. “I hit like a great return and I like went for a hug and Jess was like going away from me. And I was like, ‘Damn! What did I do?’” she said.

“Then I realized that the match wasn’t over. She’s like, ‘What’s the score?’ and I was like, ‘Oh! There’s no game, set, match.’ So, yeah, that was me. My mess up. We were playing so good. So, I thought it was over,” she added.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula still in contention for the US Open 2023 singles title

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula at the 2023 US Open

After falling short in the women’s doubles final of the 2022 French Open, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are still in the hunt for their maiden Grand Slam doubles title.

The American duo has advanced to the second round of the US Open and will face Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova in their next match.

In singles, World No. 6 Gauff is through to the third round. Just hours before their doubles match, she defeated Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 in an all-teenage second-round clash. In the opening round, she outlasted veteran Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Gauff will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens for a spot in the fourth round.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, features in the opposite half of the draw. She got the better of Camila Giorgi with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 score in the opening round.

The Canadian Open champion now awaits Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig in the second round -- to be held on Thursday, August 31.