Carlos Alcaraz expressed his displeasure at Rafael Nadal missing this year's French Open.

Nadal has struggled to recover from the hip injury he suffered during his disastrous title defense at the Australian Open. He told reporters during a press conference on Thursday (May 18) that he is still not in a condition to defend his title at Roland Garros.

"I was working as much as possible every single day for the last four months. It has been very difficult months because we were not able to find the solution to the problem that I had in Australia," Nadal said.

"Today I'm still in a position that I am not able to feel myself ready to compete at the standards that I need to be [at] to play a Roland Garros. I am not the guy that is going to be at Roland Garros and just try to be there and put myself in a position that I don't like to be [in]," he added.

Nadal also claimed that the 2024 season could be his last season.

"2024 will probably be my last year. I'm not going to set a return date before that. It could be reaching the Davis Cup at the end of 2023," remarked the 36-year-old.

Carlos Alcaraz took to Twitter to react to Rafael Nadal's announcement and wrote that the latter missing the French Open was painful and sad for everyone. The 20-year-old also hoped that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had a good season in 2024. He hopes that the Spaniard can bid farewell to tennis like the great champion he is.

"Good luck Rafa! Very painful and sad for everyone that you can't be at Roland Garros or play more this year, but I hope that 2024 will be a great season for you and that you can say goodbye like the great champion you are," Alcaraz's tweet read.

Rafael Nadal has the edge over Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz during their match at the 2022 Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz faced each other thrice, with the former leading 2-1 in the head-to-head.

The first meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2021 Madrid Open, with Nadal winning 6-1, 6-2. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also won his second encounter against Alcaraz. He beat him 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of last season's Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal and Alcaraz locked horns for the third time in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open and the latter won 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

