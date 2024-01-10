Tennis fans were delighted after learning that Iga Swiatek has been appointed as the official brand ambassador for LEGO in Poland.

Swiatek recently partnered with LEGO to promote the toys and brick sets in her country. She has always been a fan of LEGOs and had previously revealed that constructing LEGO models has enhanced her mental resilience and aided in processing her thoughts during intense matches.

The Pole took to social media to express her happiness in becoming the brand ambassador of LEGO. She stated that this opportunity will also grant her the privilege of acquiring more LEGOs and indulging in them.

"I know how much you’ve been talking about it and thinking that me and THIS it’s a great match. And here it is! From today I’m LEGO brand ambassador in Poland and it means: even more LEGO bricks in my life," Iga Swiatek captioned her Instagram post.

The World No. 1 stated that with this partnership with LEGO, she is aiming to nurture "passion" and "creativity" and also inspire the next generation to "play with LEGO bricks and make an impact".

"I’m sure I’ll have much fun continuing to use LEGO bricks in my work in the field of my mental preparation but what’s equally important: that together with LEGO brand we’ll share with you our passion, creativity and just fun, empowering the next generation to play with LEGO bricks and making an impact," she added.

Tennis fans were thrilled upon learning about the partnership between Iga Swiatek and LEGO. They took to social media to express their delight. One fan expressed they were now waiting for the release of the Swiatek LEGO set.

"Hope there’s an Iga set coming out soon!" a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that Swiatek appears genuinely joyful in the photos announcing the collaboration.

"She is so happy. Like a kid," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Iga Swiatek on her performance ahead of 2024 Australian Open: "I'm glad that all of the things that I worked on actually I improved"

Iga Swiatek speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Recently, Germany staged a comeback to defeat Poland 2-1 and win the 2024 United Cup trophy.

Following her country's loss, Iga Swiatek discussed her preparations for the upcoming 2024 Australian Open and expressed her satisfaction with her performance in the singles category of the mixed-team tournament.

The World No. 1 revealed her intention to apply the lessons, that she learned from this event, to excel in the Melbourne Slam. She also stated that she had worked on her game and was delighted at the improvement these changes had on her play.

Speaking during the post match press conference, she said:

"Well, I for sure will take, yeah, feedback from my singles matches, but I'm happy that I, you know, played in a solid way. I'm not going to feel rusty in Melbourne when I start my first-round matches. Yeah, I'm glad that, you know, all of the things that I worked on actually I improved," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek also spoke about her experience of playing mixed doubles with Hubert Hurkacz. She expressed that participating in mixed doubles has been a valuable learning opportunity, from which she has gained significant knowledge that will benefit her in the future.

"Mixed doubles, it's always a great, you know, kind of lesson for me to play any kind of doubles. But for sure playing with Hubi, I think we're going to use it in next years of our careers. So any match is a great chance for us to learn. For sure, I did learn," she added.