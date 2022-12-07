"Hopman Cup about to become Flopman Cup" - Tennis fans furious over tournament's new edition and its shift from Australia to France

Tennis fans expressed their displeasure with the new edition of the Hopman Cup after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) made the announcement on Tuesday.
The mixed-team tournament, which was held from 1989 to 2019 in the build-up to the Australian Open, was named after the late Harry Hopman, Australia's Davis Cup captain. It was replaced by another team event — the ATP Cup — in 2020 which featured only male players. The event is all set to return to the tour in 2023. However, it has been shifted from Australia to the city of Nice in France.
It will be played from July 19-23 on the claycourts of the Nice Lawn Tennis Club. The city won the hosting rights for five years until 2027. While six teams will compete against each other in 2023 and 2024, two more will be added from 2025 onwards.
Although fans used to love the tournament, they were not impressed with the news for various reasons like excessive team events, the shift from Australia to France, and a clay tournament right after Wimbledon.
"Am I the only one who thinks this is overkill? ATP Cup, United Cup, Hopman Cup. How many cups do we need? It's not like these kinds of events cater to lower-ranked players either. Would just wish for just Hopman in Perth, in January," a fan tweeted.
"Also, not for nothing but you could kind of understand the purpose behind naming it the Hopman Cup if it were held in Australia, but what’s really the fucking point if you’re going to take away even that context. Call it the Lenglen Cup or something (plus 6 teams? That’s pathetic)," a user wrote.
"It’s not the Hopman Cup if it’s not in Perth. Thanks Tennis Australia and the ATP for your little coup that killed its place in the summer calendar. United Cup is a hollow, compromised replacement," another tweet read.
The change from Hopman Cup to ATP Cup to United Cup
The Hopman Cup used to be a mixed-team exhibition tournament. With six titles, the United States was the most successful team in the 30-year history of the event. Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland were the winners in the last edition in 2019 when they defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber.
The ATP Cup replaced it as an all-men's event and its three editions saw Serbia, Russia, and Canada win the titles. When the ATP and WTA came together in September to replace the ATP Cup with another mixed-team tournament, the United Cup, fans welcomed the move and saw it as the return of the Hopman Cup with a different name.
