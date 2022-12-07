Create

"Hopman Cup about to become Flopman Cup" - Tennis fans furious over tournament's new edition and its shift from Australia to France

By Parag Jain
Modified Dec 07, 2022 01:47 PM IST
The Hopman Cup returns but fans are disappointed
The Hopman Cup returns but fans are disappointed

Tennis fans expressed their displeasure with the new edition of the Hopman Cup after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) made the announcement on Tuesday.

The mixed-team tournament, which was held from 1989 to 2019 in the build-up to the Australian Open, was named after the late Harry Hopman, Australia's Davis Cup captain. It was replaced by another team event — the ATP Cup — in 2020 which featured only male players. The event is all set to return to the tour in 2023. However, it has been shifted from Australia to the city of Nice in France.

It will be played from July 19-23 on the claycourts of the Nice Lawn Tennis Club. The city won the hosting rights for five years until 2027. While six teams will compete against each other in 2023 and 2024, two more will be added from 2025 onwards.

Although fans used to love the tournament, they were not impressed with the news for various reasons like excessive team events, the shift from Australia to France, and a clay tournament right after Wimbledon.

"Am I the only one who thinks this is overkill? ATP Cup, United Cup, Hopman Cup. How many cups do we need? It's not like these kinds of events cater to lower-ranked players either. Would just wish for just Hopman in Perth, in January," a fan tweeted.
Am I the only one who thinks this is overkill? Atp cup, United cup, Hopman cup. How many cups to we need? It's not like these kind of events cater to lower ranked players either. Would just wish for just Hopman, in Perth, in January. twitter.com/ReemAbulleil/s…
"Also, not for nothing but you could kind of understand the purpose behind naming it the Hopman Cup if it were held in Australia, but what’s really the fucking point if you’re going to take away even that context. Call it the Lenglen Cup or something (plus 6 teams? That’s pathetic)," a user wrote.
Also, not for nothing but you could kinda understand the purpose behind naming it the Hopman Cup if it were held in Australia, but what’s really the fucking point if you’re going to take away even that context. Call it the Lenglen Cup or something (plus 6 teams? That’s pathetic) twitter.com/benrothenberg/…
"It’s not the Hopman Cup if it’s not in Perth. Thanks Tennis Australia and the ATP for your little coup that killed its place in the summer calendar. United Cup is a hollow, compromised replacement," another tweet read.
It’s not the Hopman Cup if it’s not in Perth. Thanks Tennis Australia and the ATP for your little coup that killed its place in the summer calendar. United Cup is a hollow, compromised replacement. #HopmanCup twitter.com/hopmancup/stat…

Here are some more fan reactions:

@BenRothenberg Tennis is so weird. These decisions are just bizarre to me
@BenRothenberg As more of a fan now, it is just too much to follow. Where next, what next, etc
Hopman Cup about to become the Flopman Cup, bring it back to Perth where it belongs!! twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…
@Goodie4petajane @lfsleigh @Hoobiemanchu @ChrisPana9 @rfgwyther What tennis should’ve done was leave the Hopman Cup name to the much bigger mixed teams event happening in Australia& pick a new name for the new one that had a meaningful context for its French home. Alas, that’s what a competently run sport would do & there aren’t many of those
@josemorgado How many team events do they need? It would be better to have 1 really good one that really means something.
This is such a bad idea twitter.com/benrothenberg/…
The Hopman Cup is back, so along with the United Cup, tennis will have two mixed team events in 2023. Played on clay in Nice, and initially featuring six teams, it will unfortunately struggle to attract the best as it’s staged the week after Wimbledon.
@BenRothenberg This is getting a little ridiculous.. it’s getting comical

The change from Hopman Cup to ATP Cup to United Cup

Canada won the 2022 ATP Cup
Canada won the 2022 ATP Cup

The Hopman Cup used to be a mixed-team exhibition tournament. With six titles, the United States was the most successful team in the 30-year history of the event. Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland were the winners in the last edition in 2019 when they defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber.

The ATP Cup replaced it as an all-men's event and its three editions saw Serbia, Russia, and Canada win the titles. When the ATP and WTA came together in September to replace the ATP Cup with another mixed-team tournament, the United Cup, fans welcomed the move and saw it as the return of the Hopman Cup with a different name.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...