Naomi Osaka has shared a heartfelt and hopeful message a day after breaking down during her French Open press conference. The Japanese star suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Paula Badosa, despite taking the opening set.

Osaka took on Badosa in one of the blockbuster opening round matches of the 2025 French Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion won the first set via a one-sided tiebreaker but seemed to lose the plot as the Spaniard made a sensational comeback to register a 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-4 win.

During her post-match press conference, Osaka struggled to hold back tears. She spoke about the pressure of living up to expectations and the weight of her partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou.

"I hate disappointing people," Osaka said. "So even with Patrick, I was thinking this just now… But he goes from working with the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the f*** this is?’ You know what I mean? Sorry for cursing, I hope I don’t get fined, but…"

A day later, however, the 27-year-old seemed to be in better spirits. She shared an image from her lone 2025 French Open outing, where she wore a show-stopper Nike outfit. In the caption, the Japanese revealed what gave her comfort after the shock exit.

"Idk guys I don’t have anything motivational to say for this one. I tried my best but this one really hurts. Comforted by the fact that I’ll get referred to as 4x GS winner and never 2025 RG 1st rounder haha," Naomi Osaka wrote.

Osaka came into the event after a topsy-turvy clay season. She was shockingly ousted from the first round of the Madrid Open, but made a comeback by winning the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo. In the Italian Open, she reached the fourth round.

Naomi Osaka thanks Nike for her customized 2025 French Open outfit

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

In her 2025 French Open outing, Naomi Osaka wore a pink layered skirt paired with a sleeveless top. She had a matching satin bomber jacket in a deeper rose shade for warm-ups.

The Japanese completed the look with pink-and-white sneakers, coordinated wristbands, and playful pink hair clips styled like flowers. Moreover, she had Sakura-themed nails, which she was spotted clipping during a medical timeout after the first set.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Osaka also thanked Nike for the outfit.

"Thank you @nike for letting me draw this fit and trusting me enough to bring it to life (literally don’t know why you guys are always so kind to me), thank you @themartyharper for coming through and turning me into Sailor Moon (it’s giving mahou shoujo ✨). Lastly thank you to everyone for all the kind messages, I am extremely grateful ❤️" Naomi Osaka wrote.

The claycourt season has come to a close for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who will now move on to grass for the upcoming events. She has yet to reach a final of a tour-level event on grass and will hope to change that in the coming months.

