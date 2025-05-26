  • home icon
WATCH: Bizarre scenes as Naomi Osaka uses medical time-out to clip her nails on court at French Open

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified May 26, 2025 13:47 GMT
2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty
Naomi Osaka at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka was spotted tending to her nails during the break after taking the first set against Paula Badosa in the 2025 French Open first-round clash. The Japanese donned Sakura-themed nails for her first outing in Paris.

Osaka is known for making fashion statements during her on-court appearances. She has customized some memorable outfits during her WTA career, and one of them was recently featured at the French Open.

On Monday, May 26, Osaka began her Roland Garros campaign against World No. 10 Badosa. The blockbuster first-round clash saw Osaka wear a vibrant, sleeveless pink Nike dress. Her look also featured pink floral hair ties styled into double buns, along with pink earrings and a light pink wristband.

The World No. 49 won the first set via a one-sided tiebreaker 7-6(1). Bizarrely, she took a medical timeout to clip her nails. A closer look at her Sakura-themed nails was also spotted.

Watch the video below:

Badosa was swift with her comeback as she bagged the second set 6-1, without much trouble, to force a decider.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
