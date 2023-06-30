In an announcement that stirred mixed reactions across social media, Wimbledon has confirmed that it will continue its time-honored tradition of the queue for ticket purchases. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) made it clear that only tickets purchased directly from them or their authorized agents will be valid for entry.

On its official website and Twitter account, Wimbledon stated that the queue will begin accepting arrivals from 2 pm (BST) on Sunday, July 2, and will follow the established queue system.

Displeased by this, some fans took to Twitter to express their discontent with what they perceive as an archaic method and a bias towards residents of the United Kingdom. One frustrated fan commented:

"How is this archaic method still going on? This is basically barring access to these tickets for someone not living in the UK. Grand Slams always happen in the same place, so make it fair for all tennis fans regardless of their location!"

"How is this archaic method still going on? This is basically barring access to these tickets for someone not living in the UK. Grand Slams always happen in the same place, so make it fair for all tennis fans regardless of their location!"

Mocking the traditional system, another fan sarcastically remarked:

"Queueing, you call that queueing? This is queueing 70's style, back when you could queue on Somerset Road. Apologies for the poor photo, it's from a slide."

Robert Graham

"Apologies for the poor photo, it's from a slide."



"Queueing, you call that queueing?? This is queueing. 70's style. Also when you could queue on Somerset road. Apologies for the poor photo, it's from a slide."

Some fans suggested that the process could be modernized by moving ticket sales entirely online, eliminating the need for physical queues. Seeking a more contemporary approach, one fan wrote:

"How is sitting in a queue even fun in this day and age? Surely this can be done virtually online. Get with it, Wimblers."

"How is sitting in a queue even fun in this day and age? Surely this can be done all virtually online. Get with it Wimblers."

"Wimbledon is so stuck in the past and refuses to change. It has the worst weather of all the slams and yet queuing overnight in a tent to have a chance to get centre court/court 1 tickets for “commoners” is still the only way to get in. Ridiculous," another fan commented.

Tennis Twit



"Wimbledon is so stuck in the past and refuses to change. It has the worst weather of all the slams and yet queuing overnight in a tent to have a chance to get centre court/court 1 tickets for "commoners" is still the only way to get in. Ridiculous,"

Another fan commented that the elitist psychology behind Wimbledon needs to be studied for real.

arrens



"The elitist psychology behind Wimbledon needs to be studied fr"

On the other hand, supporters of the traditional queue system defended its value and fairness. One fan offered an alternative perspective, saying:

"The Queue is a Wimbledon tradition, and one I hope never changes. It may seem archaic, but honestly, it is the fairest way. Ticketmaster, etc. tickets get sold out in seconds, so many people don’t get a chance because they go to touts. I prefer having an actual chance."

Here are more fan reactions:

Krista



"I still don't understand how queue is still a thing"

anti-bettor account



"no one loves a queue like the brits. god bless 'em"

Stefan Lundmark
"Bring back online purchases please, who benefits from having to spend hours and possibly nights in a queue?"

Ruchi Lee



"In 2017 I was in London for vacation, I queued for day 1 and it was the best experience EVER! I drank champagne, had snacks and made so many friends. I arrived in the morning around 8am and got in! The queue is unlike any experience, it's absolutely worth it! #Wimbledon"

corndog
"Hate this , would like to know if you could actually get in before I fly from US"

Wimbledon 2023 promises thrilling tennis action with record prize money

The Championships - Wimbledon

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 136th edition of Wimbledon, the prestigious grasscourt Major, set to captivate tennis fans worldwide. With the tournament just days away, excitement is reaching its peak as the world's top players gear up for two weeks of intense competition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

This year's tournament will make history with a record-breaking prize money pool of £44,700,000, representing an 11.2% increase from the previous year. Players will be vying for their share of the bounty, with the singles champions poised to receive a staggering £2,350,000 each— a £350,000 rise compared to the 2022 prize money.

Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina will be looking to defend their titles at Wimbledon 2023. However, this edition will see the notable absence of Rafael Nadal, who is currently recovering from a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open.

Nevertheless, the tournament boasts an impressive lineup, including rising stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Iga Swiatek. The draw has set up some intriguing matchups and it will be interesting to see how the tournament unfolds.

