"How good is the rainbow one Olympia made?" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian proudly shows off daughter's tie-dye creation

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia recently tie-dyed some shirts together. Notably, Olympia was born in 2017 when Williams used to be a fitting contender for Grand Slam titles on tour.

Williams won the 2017 Australian Open women's singles title being pregnant with Olympia. She and her husband Ohanian welcomed Olympia into the world on September 1 later that year. Williams returned to Grand Slam tennis after missing four Majors after her crowning in Melbourne.

Williams and Ohanian notably tied the knot in November 2017 and have raised Olympia who will soon be turning seven. Olympia features heavily on Ohanian's social media updates regularly.

Most recently, the Reddit co-founder took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase Olympia's tie-dyeing skills. He posted a photo of nearly a dozen painted shirts with Olympia's creation spread wide. Interestingly, Ohanian got his hands dirty with the paint as he too made his contributions.

"And suddenly I became the guy who does tie-dye with his fam (how good is the rainbow one @OlympiaOhanian made??)," Ohanian tweeted along with the picture.

A couple of hours later, Ohanian posted another tweet. This time it was about making pancakes with some assistance from his daughter Olympia.

"There was definitely a theme to #PapaPancakes today and Jr wanted to work the griddle, too," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Serena Williams: "Alexis doesn’t dim my light", "I want to teach Olympia that she’s beautiful from the inside"

In an interview with Allure magazine, Serena Williams talked about her family members in detail. To begin with, she praised her husband Alexis Ohanian, suggesting he had been a supportive and encouraging partner in their marriage.

"Oprah said, 'Never let anyone dim your light.' That really stuck with me. Alexis doesn’t dim my light. He doesn’t try to dim my light. He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about," Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further voiced her plans of imbibing Olympia with the values her mother Oracene Price taught her, Venus, and her other sisters. She said:

"I think my mom instilled in us to be confident women, to really believe in ourselves, be proud of our heritage, our hair, and our bodies. That was something that was really important for her to teach us.

"I’m definitely teaching it to my daughter. I want to teach her that she’s beautiful from the inside... Being kind and humble is the ultimate beauty."

Serena Williams notably walked away from professional tennis in September 2022.

